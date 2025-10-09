South Africa: Jail 'Captured Journalists' and 'Negligent MPs With Leaked Intelligence' - Mkhwanazi

KwaZulu-Natal police boss Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has told Parliament that 'captured' journalists who push agendas to the detriment of others should be jailed. And MPs who 'negligently' deal with leaked intelligence information should also spend time behind bars.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has made clear his feelings about journalists he alleges have spread dubious agendas and MPs he has accused of recklessly handling intelligence information.

He told Parliament on Wednesday, 8 October 2025, that the journalists should be jailed.

"There must be a heavy penalty [for] the mistakes done by journalists," he said.

As for MPs, Mkhwanazi suggested that two of them, who he alleged were negligent in the way they handled sensitive information, spend time in prison to learn a lesson.

He was speaking during the second day of an ad hoc committee's hearings into accusations he initially publicised about three months ago.

This included that criminals had infiltrated South African politics and policing.

The ad hoc committee is one of two hearings into Mkhwanazi's accusations - the other is the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that began last month.

MPs who form part of the parliamentary committee had the opportunity on Wednesday to question Mkhwanazi, who was...