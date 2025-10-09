Zimbabweans in South Africa Breathe Sigh of Relief As Permit Extension Is Granted

The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa (ZimCommunitySA) says the extension of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit by an additional 18 months is a huge relief for thousands of individuals working, studying, and living in South Africa.

The organisation represents Zimbabweans living in the neighbouring country.

On Tuesday, South Africa's Ministry of Home Affairs extended the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit. Some of the permits were due to expire at the end of November this year.

Home Affairs Minister, Dr Leon Schreiber announced this through Government Gazette No: 53484.

He stated that under the new arrangement, which also falls under Ministerial Immigration Directive No 21 of 2025, the validity of the permits has been extended to May 28, 2027.

"We acknowledge this extension as a positive and humane decision that provides temporary relief to thousands of Zimbabweans living, studying, and working in South Africa," said ZimCommunitySA in a statement on Wednesday.

"It safeguards their right to remain in the country lawfully and protects them from deportation or arrest while policy consultations continue."

However, the organisation said in recent months, many applicants attempting to regularise their stay through VFS Global have faced high rejection rates, technical errors in waiver applications, and system failures, including incomplete or incorrect waiver

downloads.

"We therefore propose that, through arrangement with VFS Global and the Department of Home Affairs, a temporary ZEP validity sticker or certification be issued to holders to ease verification challenges," said ZimCommunitySA.

"We remain deeply grateful to the Republic of South Africa for its continued hospitality and regional solidarity, and we reaffirm our commitment to cooperation, lawful conduct, and constructive dialogue in pursuit of a clear and lasting pathway for all affected

Zimbabweans," said the organisation.