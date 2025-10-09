Zimbabwe Community in South Africa Welcomes Extension of Permits

The Zimbabwe Community in South Africa (ZimCommunitySA) says the extension of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit with another 18 months by South Africa is a huge relief for thousands of their fellow countrymen working, studying and living in the neighbouring country.

The organisation represents the interests of Zimbabweans living in the neighbouring country.

On Tuesday, South Africa's Ministry of Home Affairs further extended the lifeline of the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit, some of which were due to expire at the end of November this year.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber announced the Government Gazette no 53484.

He said under the new arrangement, which also falls under the Minister of Immigration directive no 21 of 2025, the validity of the permits has been extended until May 28, in 2027.

The Minister added that had been extended in terms of South Africa's immigration law section 31 (2)(b).

"We acknowledge this extension as a positive and humane decision that provides temporary relief to thousands of Zimbabweans living, studying, and working in South Africa," said ZimCommunitySA in a statement on Wednesday.

"It safeguards their right to remain lawfully in the country and protects them from deportation or arrest while policy consultations continue. However, it is our sincere hope that this would have been a more conclusive announcement outlining a final and inclusive solution.

"While we appreciate every effort by the South African government, we must express concern that piecemeal extensions leave families and workers in prolonged uncertainty, affecting livelihoods and creating confusion among those who have sought to transition to mainstream visa categories".

The organisation raised concern that in the last few months, many applicants attempting to regularise their stay through VFS Global have faced high rejection rates, technical errors in waiver applications, and system failures, including incomplete or incorrect waiver downloads.

It highlighted that others had encountered difficulties at traffic departments refusing to renew driver's licences, and service entities demanding a physical permit sticker as proof of legal status--despite the gazette being the official confirmation of validity.

In some instances, parents have also reported difficulties in applying for study permits for their children, as systems require an existing valid permit before such applications can be processed.

"We therefore propose that, through arrangement with VFS Global and the Department of Home Affairs, a temporary ZEP validity sticker or certification be issued to holders to ease verification challenges and reduce the harassment and administrative rejection faced when presenting the gazette printout as proof. ZimCommunitySA appeals for clarity, fairness, and compassion in the ongoing review process," said ZimCommunitySA.

The organisation also pleaded with the Immigration Advisory Board (IAB) and the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) to engage directly with affected communities and organisations to ensure a solution that reflects both the humanitarian and economic realities faced by long-term residents.

"We remain deeply grateful to the Republic of South Africa for its continued hospitality and regional solidarity, and we reaffirm our commitment to cooperation, lawful conduct, and constructive dialogue in pursuit of a clear and lasting pathway for all affected Zimbabweans," said the organisation.

