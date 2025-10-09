Africa: Angolan President's Participation in 'Global Gateway' Highlights Country's Position in Africa

Brussels — The Angolan president and chairperson of the African Union (AU), João Lourenço, participation on Thursday in the second edition of the Global Gateway Forum in Brussels, Belgium, cements the country and Africa's role in strategic discussions on global connectivity and sustainable development.

By Falcão de Lucas, ANGOP special envoyThe event, promoted by the European Union (EU), aims to strengthen sustainable and resilient global connectivity in a context marked by geopolitical and geoeconomic tensions.

The summit brings together heads of state and government, international financial institutions, and representatives of the private sector and civil society. The focus is on strengthening investments in partner countries, among which Angola occupies a prominent position.

Building on the success of the first edition in 2023, this year's forum aims to strengthen global strategic partnerships in energy, transportation, digital connectivity, health, education, and scientific research.

The goal is to leverage the instruments of the European Global Gateway strategy, which aims to mobilize up to 300 billion euros in sustainable investments by 2027.

Held under the theme "Strategic Partnerships in a Geopolitical Era," the meeting aims to affirm the European Union's role as a global leader in promoting sustainable, interconnected infrastructure in an increasingly polarized world.

A reference document entitled Partnerships in a Geopolitical Era: Time for a New Strategic Conversation," prepared by European research institutes, will serve as the basis for the discussions.

Forum Agenda

The opening session on Thursday morning will feature a speech by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. This will be followed by remarks from invited heads of state and government. President João Lourenço will speak on behalf of the African Union.

The program includes signing ceremonies for agreements, bilateral meetings, and thematic panels, as well as a high-level official dinner for invited guests only.

The second day will focus on defining regional strategies and implementing key projects. There will be a particular emphasis on the Lobito Corridor, located in Benguela Province, Angola. The Lobito Corridor is considered key infrastructure for regional integration and boosting trans-African trade. There will be strong Angolan participation.

Subsequent sessions will address sustainable transport connectivity, energy and industrial security, the geopolitics of digital connectivity, cybersecurity, digital corridors, and initiatives related to public health and renewable energy in Africa.

Prior to the official opening of the Forum on Wednesday, two private meetings are scheduled.

The first is the Steering Committee of the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor (IMEC), and the second is the III EU-Caribbean Sargassum Conference. The latter is dedicated to issues of logistics, environmental sustainability, and intercontinental connectivity.

The Global Gateway strategy is the European Union's response to the need to promote clean, smart, and safe global infrastructure. It aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the commitments of the Paris Agreement.

It has established itself as an alternative to unilateral approaches to infrastructure investment. It reinforces the EU's role as a trusted partner for sustainable, inclusive, and balanced growth in different regions of the world, paying particular attention to the African continent. AFL/ART/MAP