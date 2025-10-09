Kenya: Teachers Demand Reinstatement of Medical Allowance Ahead of Transition to SHIF

Nyeri — Teachers from Nyeri and Murang'a counties have called on the government to reinstate their medical allowance if plans to fully transition them to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) are implemented.

Speaking during a press conference in Nyeri, the educators expressed concern over the adequacy of specialized care in public hospitals, warning that a full shift to SHIF would negatively affect their access to quality healthcare.

"As teachers of this nation, we want to tell the government that if they go ahead with the transition to SHIF, then our medical allowance must be reinstated. This will enable us to seek specialized treatment in private facilities, where such services may not be available in public hospitals," said Antony Gitonga, a representative of the teachers.

Gitonga noted that under the current MINET medical scheme, many female teachers are already experiencing challenges accessing specialized care.

"Our female colleagues are suffering due to a lack of specialists in the hospitals designated under our current cover. We fear this will worsen under SHIF. If that's the case, give us back our allowance so we can seek treatment on our own terms," he added.

The teachers also urged the government to confirm junior secondary school (JSS) teachers currently serving under internship contracts.

They warned that failure to absorb these teachers permanently would jeopardize the learning experience of students progressing to senior secondary level.

"There are over 20,000 teachers on internship in JSS. The government must confirm their employment before their learners move to senior secondary," they said.

On matters union-related, the teachers called on the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) national office to release the calendar for next year's union elections, saying early notice would allow aspiring candidates enough time to prepare and campaign.

"KUPPET should release the election timetable early. Delaying the schedule may be seen as a ploy to influence the outcome of the polls," said Suleiman Salim, a teacher from Murang'a.