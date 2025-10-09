Angola/Eswatini: Angola Draws With Eswatini At Home

Luanda — Angola's national senior football team drew 2-2 with Eswatini in the ninth round of Group D qualifying for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Given their continental ranking differences, the Angolans were favored to win the match, but they failed to capitalize on their opportunities.

The Angolan team created several scoring opportunities in the first half but failed to score due to inconsistent finishing, resulting in a goalless halftime.

The second half started disastrously for Angola, with Justice scoring the first goal in the 47th minute and the second in the 55th minute for Eswatini, both on counterattacks due to mistakes by the central defenders.

Justice, the scorer of both goals, was replaced in the 60th minute by Zabedze due to a right thigh injury sustained in a head-to-head clash with Angolan striker Zito Luvumbo.

Angola made their first two substitutions in the minute 65, replacing Milson and Manuel Benson with Show and Ary Papel.

Four minutes later, Buatu scored Angola's goal following a pass from Show. The center-back was positioned in the opponent's goal area when the pass was made.

These changes altered the midfield and attack, resulting in Ary Papel's equalizer after receiving a cross from the left side of the field.

On Monday, Angola will travel to Yaoundé to face Cameroon, who beat Mauritius 2-0 on Wednesday.

