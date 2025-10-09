Somalia: Somali and Ugandan Interior Ministers Hold Key Security Talks in Kampala

8 October 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Internal Security of the Federal Republic of Somalia, General Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail (Fartaag), held a productive bilateral meeting today in Kampala with his Ugandan counterpart, Hon. Jim Katugugu Muhwezi, Minister of Security for the Republic of Uganda.

The high-level talks centered on strengthening security cooperation between the two countries -- particularly in the areas of counterterrorism, intelligence sharing, and joint training of security forces.

During the meeting, Minister Fartaag expressed his gratitude to the Government of Uganda for its consistent support to Somalia, especially through its pivotal role in the African Union Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM). He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration, noting that unity and coordinated regional security strategies are key to defeating extremist groups operating across borders.

For his part, Uganda's Minister of Security, Hon. Jim Muhwezi, commended Somalia's progress in rebuilding its national security institutions and stabilizing the country. He reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to supporting Somalia in its fight against terrorism and pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation through practical initiatives, including training and intelligence exchange.

The meeting comes at a time when regional counterterrorism cooperation remains crucial to the stability of East Africa, as both nations continue to confront the evolving threat of violent extremism.

By reinforcing their partnership, Somalia and Uganda aim to build a stronger, more resilient regional security framework capable of addressing shared challenges and promoting lasting peace across the Horn of Africa.

