Somalia and Rwanda Strengthen Bilateral Defense Cooperation

Somalia and Rwanda have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening defense and security cooperation, as senior military officials from both nations held high-level talks in Kigali.

A delegation led by Somali National Army (SNA) Chief of Defense Forces, General Odowaa Yusuf Rage, was warmly received at the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Headquarters in Kimihurura during an official visit aimed at deepening military collaboration between the two countries.

During the visit, General Odowaa held a crucial meeting with Rwanda's Minister of Defence, Juvenal Marizamunda, and RDF Chief of Defence Staff, General MK Mubarakh. The discussions focused on enhancing joint training programs, intelligence sharing, and the broader regional security partnership.

According to officials, the talks underscored the shared vision of both nations in maintaining peace and stability across the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region.

Somalia and Rwanda have maintained strong security ties, with Rwanda playing an increasingly active role in African peacekeeping missions. The partnership has grown more strategic in recent years as both countries face evolving security challenges, including terrorism and cross-border threats.

The visit by General Odowaa reflects Somalia's ongoing efforts to modernize its armed forces, expand defense diplomacy, and learn from regional allies who have built robust, disciplined military structures.

As Somalia continues to rebuild its national security institutions, cooperation with nations like Rwanda provides not only technical expertise but also a sense of regional solidarity -- a crucial factor in achieving lasting peace and self-reliance.