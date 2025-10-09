Somalia: Somali Education Minister Proposes Adoption of Swahili Language in National Curriculum

The Minister of Education, Culture, and Higher Learning has proposed introducing Swahili as a core language in Somalia's national education curriculum, signaling a major shift away from the traditional use of Arabic and English.This move aims to strengthen Somalia's integration with the EAC, which the country officially joined in 2023.

Swahili, widely spoken across the region and an official working language in countries such as Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, is seen as the key to unlocking closer cultural, economic, and political ties among member states.The importance of Swahili was reinforced during the recent 2nd East African Community Cooperation Conference held in Mogadishu.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud called on universities nationwide to champion the use of Swahili, emphasizing its role as the principal language of the East African community and urging educational institutions to lead this transformation.

Introducing Swahili in schools is expected to break down language barriers that have long limited Somalia's full participation in the region. It will enhance communication, open up new trade and employment opportunities, and nurture a shared East African identity among Somali youth. The initiative aligns with ongoing reforms to modernize Somalia's education system and better prepare its citizens for economic and social inclusion within the EAC.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

This bold language policy embodies a forward-looking vision for Somalia's future--a future where Swahili serves not just as a regional language but as a national bridge toward greater unity, progress, and opportunity across East Africa.