Somalia: Somali Govt to Establish New Jubbaland Administration in Garbahaarey - Intelligence Chief

Garbahaarey, Somalia — Somalia's newly appointed regional commander of the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) in Gedo, Abdirashid Janan, has announced that the Federal Government is moving forward with plans to establish a new Jubbaland administration based in the town of Garbahaarey.

Janan, who recently assumed the key security role, said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts by the central government to ensure that Gedo is fully integrated into Jubbaland under a leadership that is aligned with Mogadishu, rather than foreign-backed entities.

"We are building a Jubbaland administration in Gedo that is not tied to foreign countries but one that aligns with the Federal Government. The people must prepare for this," Janan told local media.

He urged the residents of Gedo to support the new administration, adding that leadership structures influenced by external interests would no longer be accepted.

The remarks come shortly after a meeting in Kismayo between Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Jubbaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam (Ahmed Madobe) ended without any official breakthrough.

The move is likely to escalate political tensions between the Federal Government and the Jubbaland leadership, particularly over the long-standing dispute concerning the governance of Gedo region.