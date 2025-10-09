Uganda: Three Health Workers Sentenced to Four Years Over Theft of ARVs

The National Drug Authority (NDA) has secured a landmark conviction of three health workers who were arrested in November 2024 for stealing over 64,800 doses of antiretroviral (ARV) drugs from government hospitals.

The Standards, Utilities, and Wildlife Court in Makindye, presided over by Chief Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu, sentenced the trio to four years in prison for offenses relating to theft and illegal possession of government medical supplies.

The convicts -- Ronald Kibalya Nditusawa, Stanley Obema, and Umaru Iddi Isanga -- were charged with three counts, including:

Possession of government stores Possession of classified drugs Conspiracy to commit a misdemeanor

The court also ordered that the vehicle used in the commission of the crime be forfeited to the Government.

NDA welcomed the ruling, describing it as a significant milestone in the fight against drug theft and misuse of government medical supplies.

The authority said the conviction sends a clear message to health workers and members of the public involved in the illegal diversion of life-saving medicines.

The Standards, Utilities, and Wildlife Court, based in Makindye, handles specialized cases related to public health, utilities, environmental protection, and wildlife offenses.