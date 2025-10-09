Somalia: Jubaland Accuses Somali Federal Government of Political Sabotage

8 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Kismayo, Somalia — The Jubaland regional administration has accused the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) of persistent political interference and deliberate attempts to destabilize the state, as tensions between the two sides continue to deepen.

Speaking to local media, Jubaland's Minister of Information, Abdifatah Mukhtar, directly accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of being "divisive and unwilling to unify the Somali people." He described the president as a leader who "rejects advice" and undermines federal cooperation.

"Jubaland fully understands its role in the political landscape of Somalia," said Minister Mukhtar. "We will not accept any attempt to weaken our unity or political existence. Every time the FGS engages in political sabotage, it must know that Jubaland is aware of its agenda and prepared to defend its position."

The remarks come amid a renewed political standoff between the federal government in Mogadishu and the Jubaland administration based in Kismayo, further exposing the fragility of Somalia's federal system.

Relations between Mogadishu and several federal member states, including Jubaland, have long been strained over power-sharing, resource distribution, and constitutional reform.

The disputes continue to undermine efforts to build a stable and unified Somali state.

So far, there has been no official response from the federal government regarding the accusations made by Jubaland.

