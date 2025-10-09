Somalia: Police in Dhoobley Seize 119 Bottles of Alcohol, Arrest Suspect in Anti-Narcotics Operation

8 October 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Dhoobley, Somalia — Police in the southern Somali town of Dhoobley on Wednesday seized 119 bottles of illicit alcohol and arrested a suspect during a targeted security operation aimed at curbing the trafficking of narcotics and other illegal activities, local authorities said.

The operation, conducted within the town and along access roads leading into Dhoobley, was part of ongoing efforts by Somali security forces to combat the trade and consumption of illegal substances, which are seen as a threat to public order and security.

According to local officials, the seized alcohol was being smuggled towards Baraawe, a coastal town in the Lower Shabelle region, and included various types of liquor intended for illicit sale.

"We are intensifying operations to prevent the circulation of illegal drugs and alcohol in our communities," said Colonel Mohamed Haybe, the chief security officer of Dhoobley, speaking to reporters.

"This is part of our broader strategy to maintain peace and security in the region."

Dhoobley, located near the Somalia-Kenya border, has been a known route for smuggling operations due to its strategic position. However, local authorities say recent crackdowns have significantly disrupted illegal trade routes.

Security officials have urged residents to cooperate with law enforcement and report suspicious activity, as part of a community-driven approach to enhance safety and stability.

No further details were immediately available on the identity of the suspect. Investigations are ongoing, according to the security authorities of Jubaland state in Somalia.

