South Africa: Three Former Gauteng Education Officials Sentenced for Payroll Fraud

Three former employees of the Gauteng West Department of Education have been convicted and sentenced for theft and fraud, by the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

The former employees, Thaniso Ralethe (37), Kenneth Maredi Mothiang (43) and Banyana Caroline Mokela (50), were employed by the department between 2014 and 2015, when they fraudulently created ghost employees on the department's payroll system and assigned them to Bekkersdal Primary School.

The scheme was uncovered when the school submitted a request to the department to fill vacant posts, prompting an internal review that revealed the fraudulent activity.

Following the discovery, the case was reported to the police, resulting to the arrest of the three officials, who subsequently resigned from the department in December 2015.

On 23 May 2025, the court found the trio guilty, and on 02 October 2025, they were sentenced as follows: Thaniso Ralethe was sentenced to three years imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, on condition that no similar offence is committed during the suspension period.

Kenneth Maredi Mothiang was sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment, with four years wholly suspended, on condition that no similar offence is committed during the suspension period. The accused was sentenced to an effective six years imprisonment.

Banyana Caroline Mokela was sentenced to an effective eight years imprisonment.