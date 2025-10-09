South Africa: Gauteng Detectives Secure Over 1,200 Convictions in Three Months

Detectives in the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng have secured 1 208 convictions between 1 July and 30 September 2025, marking a substantial step forward in the province's ongoing fight against crime.

According to the SAPS, a total of 178 suspects, aged between 20 and 62, were sentenced to imprisonment for various serious crimes.

"The Convictions included house robbery, kidnapping, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, shoplifting, malicious damage to property, assault, house breaking and theft, common robbery, assault GBH, illegal immigrant theft, rape, possession of suspected stolen property and culpable homicide," the SAPS said in a statement.

The Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) units also recorded notable successes, securing 44 life sentences and a combined 637 years of imprisonment against 68 accused for crimes against women and children during the three months period.

The High Court on 8 September 2025, sentenced two accused aged 25 years, for their roles in terrorizing communities in Germiston, Elsburg, Vosloorus and Zonkizizwe.

"The suspects were sentenced for house robbery, rape, kidnapping, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The accused were both sentenced to13 life imprisonments for rape, 150 years for robbery and housebreaking (10 counts of 15 years), 18 years for kidnapping (6 counts of 3 years), 5 years for possession of an unlicensed firearm, and 3 years for possession of ammunition," the SAPS said.

Some of the sentences will run concurrently, resulting in an effective 13 life sentences and 165 years imprisonment for each accused.

In a separate case, a 36-year-old man was sentenced to two life terms for two counts of murder, three years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), and eight years for attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances.

The sentences will run concurrently, and the offender was declared unfit to possess a firearm.

He was found guilty on 11 August 2025 by the Pretoria High Court following a case reported at SAPS Lyttelton on 28 January 2025.

The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, has commended the detectives for their dedication and tireless efforts in securing these convictions.

"This achievement underscores the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the community in driving crime reduction initiatives forward," Mthombeni said.