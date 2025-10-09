Namibia: Over 200 Arrested in September Drug Crackdown

The Namibian Police Force arrested 211 suspects and seized large quantities of illicit drugs during operations conducted countrywide during the month of September.

According to a media release issued by police deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi, the seizures included over 1 085 kilogrammes of cannabis, 1 035 mandrax tablets, 33 grammes of cocaine powder and 186.5 units of crack cocaine.

Shikwambi notes that of the 211 individuals arrested, 202 were Namibian nationals, while the remaining suspects included two Angolans, five Zambians, one Burundian and one Tanzanian national.

"The Namibian Police Force remains committed to combating drug related crimes and urges the public to report any suspicious activities," states Shikwambi.

She stresses the importance of community involvement in the fight against illicit drugs.

"Let us stand together against illicit drugs, report it and save lives," emphasises Shikwambi.

The arrests and seizures form part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement to curb the spread of narcotics and safeguard public health and safety.