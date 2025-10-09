Uganda: Museveni Urges Ugandans to Embrace Forgiveness and Reconciliation

President Museveni has called on Ugandans to uphold forgiveness and reconciliation as pillars of national unity, emphasizing their role in fostering cohesion amid the country's cultural diversity and political challenges.

Speaking at the 27th National Prayer Breakfast held at State House, Entebbe, the President commended Parliament for sustaining the tradition of the annual gathering, noting that it draws inspiration from the United States, where prayer breakfast meetings were used to promote unity during times of conflict.

The prayer breakfast was held under the theme, "The Power of Forgiveness and Reconciliation," and the President and First Lady had to suspend the campaign trail up north to attend the breakfast ahead of the 63rd Independence celebrations tomorrow.

Mr Museveni highlighted the importance of blending Uganda's traditional values with Christian teachings and other faiths, stressing that accountability should not always be punitive.

He recounted personal experiences from the bush war, including sparing the life of former army commander Oyite Ojok and resisting calls to retain guns for potential future conflicts, illustrating his approach to justice guided by principle and faith.

"People thought I was naïve; that's why you hear I started with twenty-seven guns. The NRA fight was an open fight--not killing people, not poisoning people," he said.

He praised the testimony of Chris Rwakasisi, who survived imprisonment and later reconciled with the government, as a testament to the power of forgiveness.

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Mrs Janet Kataaha Museveni, delivering the closing prayer, urged Ugandans to reflect on God's mercy and to restore broken relationships within families, communities, and the nation.

Drawing from the parable of the prodigal son, she emphasized that God's love and forgiveness offer a model for unity and reconciliation.

Rwakasisi, who was pardoned by President Museveni in 2009, shared his personal journey of forgiveness.

He recounted how he initially prayed for the President's death while in prison but later embraced love and reconciliation, describing his eventual release and appointment as Special Presidential Advisor as evidence of true forgiveness.

Keynote speaker Bishop JB Masinde highlighted the role of speech in reconciliation, urging citizens and leaders to use words to heal, not destroy, relationships.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa said the message was particularly timely following the recent NRM party primaries, emphasizing the need for unity among leaders and citizens.

The National Prayer Breakfast provided a platform for reflection, spiritual renewal, and the promotion of peace, underscoring forgiveness and reconciliation as essential ingredients for national harmony and development.