Uganda: We Want to Sign the MOU, NUP Says After Reversing Position On IPOD

8 October 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has announced its readiness to sign a previously stalled Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), following a reversal on its earlier stance regarding the Integrated Party Organizational Directive (IPOD).

Earlier, NUP had protested being placed under the IPOD framework, claiming it was being forced into a coalition structure without adequate consultation.

The government, however, proceeded with other willing parties, finalizing agreements and disbursing related funds, leaving NUP on the sidelines.

After observing the disbursement of funds and the progress of projects with the other parties, NUP wrote to the relevant authorities, asserting that it had been unfairly excluded from the process.

The party has now signaled its willingness to engage and formalize its participation through the MoU.

"We are now ready to proceed with signing the MoU and continue working collaboratively with our partners," a senior NUP spokesperson said.

"Our previous concerns regarding the IPOD have been addressed, and we believe that this agreement will strengthen our joint political agenda."

Political observers note that the move comes after NUP realized the need to participate in the process it initially resisted, in order to protect its interests and ensure its supporters benefit from the initiatives.

The MoU, once signed, will outline guidelines for joint political activities, candidate coordination, and other collaborative strategies. Analysts say the agreement could help stabilize opposition coordination and strengthen NUP's organizational footing.

Party leaders emphasized that the decision reflects a commitment to dialogue, compromise, and a strategic focus on broader political objectives, even after earlier disagreements.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

