Zimbabwe Embassy Takes Passports Outreach to Scotland, Ireland With Diaspora Insurance Support

London — The Zimbabwean embassy in United Kingdom (UK) will this month take its consular outreach programme to Scotland and Ireland, relieving many nationals of the long journey to London for services.

The outreach is again supported by Diaspora Insurance as the company continues its partnership with embassies of African nationalities it now covers which have since increased to 25.

According to a statement released by Zimbabwe House in London, the first stop in Scotland will be Glasgow from 13 to 14 October after which the programme will move to Dundee from October 15 to 16.

Apart from passport applications, other services available include, temporary travel documents, birth registrations, name changes through marriage or divorce as well as applications for police clearance.

Meanwhile, from Scotland the outreach will move to Ireland, beginning with Belfast on the 27th and 28th of October, shifting to Dublin from the 29th to the 31st of October.

Diaspora Insurance's partnership with the embassy started in July this year when the company hosted the embassy for a week at its Birmingham global headquarters with hundreds of people getting their consular concerns attended to.

Commenting on the development at the time, a company representative said, "We are pleased to support the Zimbabwe Embassy's consular services outreach programme.

"Providing a platform for such essential services not only helps facilitate easier access to consular assistance but also demonstrates our commitment to serving the needs of the Zimbabwean community here.

"We look forward to continuing this collaboration and working together to ensure that our community members receive the support and services they deserve."

Management said the head office facilities were available not just to the Zimbabwe community but all the 25 African nationalities the company covers across the globe.

Established more than 14 years ago, Diaspora Insurance has grown exponentially over the years with its bespoke funeral cash plan product providing critical financial intervention which ensures Africans in the Diaspora do not endure the indignity of GoFundMe appeals to deal with end-of-life expenses.

With no medicals asked, African transnational citizens can cover themselves in the Diaspora as well as family back home with a product that removes the double trauma of bereaving a loved one while also begging for financial assistance to help with funeral costs.