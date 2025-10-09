Rwanda: Solar Cold Rooms Bring Relief to Farmers Battling Post-Harvest Losses

More solar-powered cold storage facilities are needed in Rwanda's rural areas to tackle post-harvest losses of fresh produce especially fruits and vegetables, according to the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB).

Officials say the technology could help farmers preserve perishable goods for longer periods, reduce food waste, and improve market access for rural producers.

In Africa, up to 40 percent of food is lost after harvest due to inadequate cold storage facilities.

Florence Uwamahoro, Deputy Director General in charge of Agriculture Development at RAB, said Rwanda aims to reduce post-harvest losses in priority staple crops from 13.8 percent in 2023 to 8 percent by 2029, while also addressing losses in fruits and vegetables.

"These technologies will help reduce the loss of perishable goods after harvest. Priority crops include vegetables, fruits, meat, fish, and other commodities, ensuring they reach consumers fresh, safe, and of high quality," she said.

"Farmers will be guided on how to leverage these innovations to improve storage and profitability."

A 2023 RAB study revealed significant losses across value chains: maize (13.8%), beans (11.3%), rice (12.4%), tomatoes (33.5%), cassava (24.8%), and Irish potatoes (25.2%).

In 2022, RAB reported that up to 40 percent of all food produced in Rwanda each year is lost or wasted, a major setback for food security and income generation.

At the ongoing exhibition on cooling technologies, Claudine Uwineza, coordinator for solar-powered coolers at Munyax-Eco, said three solar-powered cold rooms have already been installed across the country.

"Each cold room is set to +4°C, ideal for fresh produce. We've installed units in Juru (Bugesera District) and Kamonyi District for a local cooperative, while another is being set up in Nyamagabe," she explained.

"Each facility has a capacity of five metric tonnes. We've also developed solar freezers of various sizes--from 110 kg to 538 kg--to help farmers and vendors store perishables efficiently."

Uwineza added that flexible payment options, such as instalment plans, could encourage more farmers to adopt solar cooling technologies.

"These appliances are portable and cost-saving in the long term," she said. "Given the new electricity tariffs in rural areas, now is the right time to invest in solar energy. Solar solutions offer both economic and environmental benefits."

Toby Peters, Professor of Cold Economy at the University of Birmingham and Founding Director of the Africa Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Cooling and Cold Chain (ACES), emphasised the importance of cold storage infrastructure for economic growth and sustainability.

"We're losing 37 percent of food--and that's not just waste," he said. "That's economic value, investment, and people's livelihoods. The cold chain is critical infrastructure, as essential as water pipes or electricity lines, because it moves vital goods such as food."