South Africa: Fort Hare University Shut Down After Protests - South African News Briefs - October 9, 2025

Fort Hare University Suspends Operations After Violent Student Protests

The University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape has suspended all operations after violent student protests led to the burning of administration and student affairs buildings, reports EWN. The protest was sparked by the university's plans to appoint an interim SRC during amendments to the student governance constitution. Protesters also called for Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu to resign, accusing him of failing to address mismanagement. The university said the protestors defied a Bhisho High Court order prohibiting such actions. Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela said he had requested a de-escalation plan from the university to ensure the protection of lives and campus infrastructure. The campus management was forced to take drastic measures to restore calm.

Late Ambassador Nathi Mthethwa to Receive Special Official Funeral

South Africa's late Ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, is set to be honoured with a Special Official Category 2 funeral, which will include ceremonial honours by the police, reports SABC News . KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli announced the decision during a visit to the Mthethwa family home in KwaMbonambi, where preparations are underway for the burial. Mthethwa died after falling from the 22nd floor of a hotel in Paris. Premier Ntuli hailed Mthethwa's commitment to serving the country.

Witness in Phala Phala Trial Retracts Statement, Claims Police Coercion

A state witness in the Phala Phala burglary trial admitted in the Modimolle Regional Court that he has been using a car owned by the mother of two accused, Froliana and Ndilinasho Joseph, reports EWN. The admission came as the witness, who cannot be named, was being questioned by the prosecutor, just after he retracted a statement he had previously given to the police. The witness testified that he was illiterate and that the police coerced him into signing the statement. The State, however, denied this claim, leading to a trial within a trial to determine whether the statement could be admitted as evidence . Nkheteni Munyai argued that the witness's link to the accused's family suggests he is protecting them. Despite this, the witness insisted his statement was forced. The case is set to resume on December 8 for judgment on the matter.

