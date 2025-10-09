Uganda: Museveni Urges Ugandans to Embrace Forgiveness, Reconciliation As Pillars of Unity

President Museveni has praised Parliament for upholding the tradition of the National Prayer Breakfast, describing it as a vital platform for uniting the country through faith, reflection, and spiritual renewal.

Speaking at the 27th National Prayer Breakfast, held at State House, Entebbe, the President emphasized the importance of forgiveness and reconciliation as the foundation for unity and national healing. This year's theme was: "The Power of Forgiveness and Reconciliation."

The President reflected on the origins of the National Prayer Breakfast, tracing it to the United States during a time of internal conflict and division, where leaders turned to prayer to foster unity.

"Maama and I attended a prayer breakfast in the United States, where we learned it started during times of war, when leaders were not speaking to each other. I'm glad Uganda has continued this tradition--please don't abandon it," he urged.

President Museveni expressed gratitude for the powerful sermon delivered by Bishop JB Masinde, which emphasized the role of forgiveness, tolerance, and reconciliation in both private and public life. He also commended Chris Rwakasisi for his moving testimony.

Reflecting on Uganda's journey, the president urged citizens to blend traditional values with Christianity and other faiths, promoting a culture of tolerance and mutual respect.

He shared personal experiences from the liberation struggle, recounting moments where he chose mercy and principle over revenge.

"When we won a battle, Gen. Kahinda Otafiire suggested hiding some guns in case the UPC government betrayed us. I rejected the idea--it would have been treacherous.

I also refused to kill Oyite Ojok, even though he was Obote's top commander. When I received the case about Chris, I went to my office and prayed. I asked whether to sign the document [for execution], and the voice came: 'No, do not sign it.'"

He added that accountability does not always have to be punitive. "The other side can come, negotiate, and okuhonga--which means to pay for the mistakes."

The president emphasized that his decisions were often misunderstood as weakness, but were rooted in faith, discipline, and justice.

"People thought I was naïve. That's why you hear I started with only twenty-seven guns. But the NRA fight was open--we did not poison or kill people arbitrarily. Rwakasisi's survival is a testimony. It's good that both of us are alive to share these lessons."

President Museveni urged Ugandans to focus on the positive aspects of their country, even in the face of challenges.

"Even if there are bad things in your country, find the good things and talk about them. That's a good message from Mzee Rwakasisi and Bishop Masinde."

Delivering the closing prayer, First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni, called on Ugandans to embrace forgiveness, unity, and reconciliation as the country prepares to celebrate its 63rd Independence Anniversary.

She urged the nation to reflect on God's enduring mercy and the need to mend broken relationships within families, communities, and across the nation.

"This is a moment of gratitude to God--for the miraculous way He has carried us through the year and brought us safely to another Independence celebration."

Drawing from the parable of the prodigal son, the First Lady reminded the audience of God's unfailing love and willingness to forgive, stressing that both the errant and the faithful need grace and understanding.

"Despite the selfishness of the prodigal son, the loving father never gave up on him. This reflects God's love for us--He rejoices over every soul that returns to Him in repentance."

The First Lady also spoke on the broader issues facing Uganda and Africa, including corruption, tribalism, disunity and political intrigue that she said continue to hinder progress and development

"Often, we are selfish and myopic. Whether it is unbridled corruption, wars, political intrigue, disunity, tribalism, or sectarianism -- all these divide our communities and bring suffering to our people."

She prayed for peace in conflict-affected regions such as Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and called for African-led solutions to the continent's challenges

As Uganda heads toward another election season, the First Lady appealed to leaders to demonstrate unity and maturity even in political competition.

"May we as leaders lead by example and show that we can disagree politically but still remain united as Ugandans," she said.

She prayed for a spiritual awakening and revival across Uganda, saying the nation's healing and restoration depend on turning back to God.

"We pray for a spiritual awakening and revival in Uganda that will spread the light of the Gospel and bring healing, reconciliation, and restoration of our identity in Jesus Christ," she added.

Chris Rwakasisi, once imprisoned for political reasons and later pardoned by President Museveni in 2009, delivered an emotional testimony that deeply resonated with attendees.

Opening his remarks with humor and affection--"My Majesty, certainly, warm greetings and love. I'm the only one who can address you as Lord of the Western World"--Rwakasisi declared that his purpose was to glorify Jesus through his personal journey.

"Forgiveness is not a favour. It is a command. The power of forgiveness and reconciliation is an infrastructure."

He warned that holding on to bitterness is self-destructive:

"Not forgiving is like bringing poison, hoping the enemy you hate will die. It is a terrible thing not to forgive."

Rwakasisi recounted his fall from political grace after being sidelined by former President Milton Obote, despite promises to appoint him Prime Minister. Pride and power, he said, led him away from God--until his imprisonment forced him to reflect and repent.

Initially, he confessed to praying for Museveni's death, but later experienced a transformative encounter with the Holy Spirit:

"The more I prayed for Museveni to die, the more he flourished. Then the Holy Spirit reminded me that one who does not forgive will never be forgiven. I changed my prayer from hate to love."

Soon after, he said he received a divine assurance of his release:

"A gentleman came to me and said, 'Chris, fear not. No one is going to kill you. In a few days, you will leave this place.' And in a few days, I did."

President Museveni later ordered his unconditional release, and when they met:

"We embraced and talked like old lost brothers. He asked me about the case, and that was reconciliation."

Rwakasisi was later appointed Special Presidential Advisor, which he described as evidence of true forgiveness. He thanked the President for not signing any death sentences since 1995, and relayed a plea from inmates for clemency:

"The inmates have asked me to request you to pardon them."

In his closing remarks, Rwakasisi called on opposition members to seek peace over conflict:

"You who want to fight Museveni, fight him. Me, I will not fight him. Forgiveness and reconciliation are not weaknesses. They are expressions of divine strength."

Delivering the keynote sermon, Bishop JB Masinde emphasized that forgiveness often begins with the words we speak.

"The tongue holds the power to build or destroy relationships."

He urged believers and leaders to guard their speech, using it to heal rather than harm, and called for humility and a willingness to speak peace as the foundation of true reconciliation.

Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, acknowledged the powerful relevance of the day's message, particularly as the NRM party had recently concluded challenging primaries.

"The message of forgiveness and reconciliation is timely and necessary. It will help us restore relationships among leaders and strengthen unity within the party and the country."

The 27th National Prayer Breakfast brought together leaders from across Uganda's political, religious, and social spectrum in a unified call for healing, forgiveness, and national cohesion.

With the nation approaching another critical political season and celebrating over six decades of independence, the collective message was clear: Uganda's future lies in embracing faith, humility, and the power of reconciliation.