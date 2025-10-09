Rwandan Coffee Sets New Record, Fetching $88 Per Kilo At Auction

Rwanda's coffee industry has achieved another milestone after a batch of specialty coffee from K-Organics Ltd, based in Huye District, Southern Province, sold at an impressive $88.18 (about Rwf130,000) per kilogramme during an online auction held on October 8.

This is 14 times the average of the current Rwanda coffee export price, according to the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB).

It is also 22.8 per cent higher than the previous record price of $71.8 per kilo that was set by another Rwandan brand, from NOVA Coffee Ltd, a Gicumbi District-based company, at the previous auction held in 2024.

NAEB stated that it proudly announced the successful sale of top 20 coffees from the second edition of the Best of Rwanda 2025 specialty coffee competition through an online auction, achieving unprecedented prices - with the first standout lot from K-Organics Ltd based in Huye District topping the list.

Overall, more than $304,000 (over Rwf440 million) was generated from the sale of about 11,210 kilos of the coffees sold at the auction that attracted bidders from different countries, including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, France, United States of America, South Korea, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Africa, Greece, Poland, Germany, and UK.

The 2025 coffee auction sales are more than the previous years' - which amounted to over $165,000 from 6,600 kilogrammes.

Evariste Karangwa, representing K-Organics Ltd was thrilled to receive the highest bid for his coffee.

Reflecting on this milestone, he pointed at the potential impact this achievement will have on his farming activities and community.

"I am truly honoured to have my coffee receive the highest bid. This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication we put into producing quality coffee. This recognition will allow me to invest in coffee farming activities, hence ensuring even higher quality coffee in the future and improve my community's livelihood through coffee."

Showcasing Rwanda coffee to the world, benefiting producers

Best of Rwanda National Specialty Coffee Competition, which celebrated its second edition this year, sought to identify and showcase the very best coffees from across the country.

The 20 coffees sold during the auction were recognised for their distinctive taste, selected from 316 submitted samples, all went through three sensory (tasting) stages by national and international jurors.

This significant achievement not only highlights the excellence of Rwanda coffee but also directly contributes to the well-being of the farmers and it's a fruit of collaboration, NAEB observed.

It stated that the revenues generated from these sales will enable coffee farmers to invest in modern farming techniques, improve productivity, and further enhance the quality of future harvests.

"Today's achievement is a reminder of the potential we hold when we work together as a community; producers, exporters, and consumers; driving quality and sustainability. Each bid is not only a recognition of the best Rwandan coffee but also an investment in the future of our coffee sector, said Claude Bizimana, the Chief Executive Officer of NAEB.

"We express our gratitude to all international buyers who participated in the Best of Rwanda online auction, contributing to the global recognition of our premium coffee."

Best of Rwanda National Specialty Coffee Competition, an annual event organised by NAEB and partners, aims to showcase the finest coffee produced by smallholder farmers, enhancing visibility and access to international markets.

This competition and subsequent auction reinforce Rwanda's position as a top producer of specialty coffee. NAEB will continue its efforts to support farmers and expand market opportunities, ensuring that Rwanda coffee remains highly competitive in the global market.

Under the fifth Strategic Plan for Agriculture Transformation (PSTA 5), Rwanda targets to grow its annual coffee export revenues from $78.7 million in 2023/24 (the baseline) to $115.5 million by 2029, representing a 46.8 per cent increase.