Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's Spokesperson Defends Parliament's Dismissal of Mutodi As Committee Chair

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has defended Parliament's decision to remove Bikita South MP Energy Mutodi as Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance, and Economic Development, saying the move upheld both the integrity of Parliament and the doctrine of separation of powers.

Mutodi was dismissed from his position this week after publicly accusing Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga of soliciting bribes from government contractors.

Writing on his X account under the pseudonym Dhonzamusoro007, Charamba applauded the Speaker of Parliament for acting decisively.

"Thank you, Speaker, for upholding the integrity of Parliament and the doctrine of separation of powers.

"Parliaments use hearings to make a case, not bald, defamatory allegations against the Executive," he wrote.

Charamba further criticised what he described as an "opposition ethos" within certain circles of the ruling party.

"It is this whole opposition ethos and expectation that Zanu PF, Zanu PF personalities and national institutions can advance opposition agenda while the opposition itself wallows in stupidity and internecine conflicts.

"The hope for power as manna from Zanu PF," he added.

Last week, Mutodi took to X alleging that Guvamatanga was demanding kickbacks of between 5% and 10% from ministries and departments to facilitate the release of Treasury funds.

He also accused Guvamatanga of amassing illicit wealth, including multiple properties and over 5,000 dairy cattle, allegedly valued at more than US$1 billion.

Mutodi went on to restate his allegations in Parliament, urging that Guvamatanga be summoned to explain himself. However, he later withdrew the claims and issued a public apology.