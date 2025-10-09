Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's Spokesperson Defends Parliament's Dismissal of Mutodi As Committee Chair

9 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba has defended Parliament's decision to remove Bikita South MP Energy Mutodi as Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Budget, Finance, and Economic Development, saying the move upheld both the integrity of Parliament and the doctrine of separation of powers.

Mutodi was dismissed from his position this week after publicly accusing Finance Ministry Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga of soliciting bribes from government contractors.

Writing on his X account under the pseudonym Dhonzamusoro007, Charamba applauded the Speaker of Parliament for acting decisively.

"Thank you, Speaker, for upholding the integrity of Parliament and the doctrine of separation of powers.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Parliaments use hearings to make a case, not bald, defamatory allegations against the Executive," he wrote.

Charamba further criticised what he described as an "opposition ethos" within certain circles of the ruling party.

"It is this whole opposition ethos and expectation that Zanu PF, Zanu PF personalities and national institutions can advance opposition agenda while the opposition itself wallows in stupidity and internecine conflicts.

"The hope for power as manna from Zanu PF," he added.

Last week, Mutodi took to X alleging that Guvamatanga was demanding kickbacks of between 5% and 10% from ministries and departments to facilitate the release of Treasury funds.

He also accused Guvamatanga of amassing illicit wealth, including multiple properties and over 5,000 dairy cattle, allegedly valued at more than US$1 billion.

Mutodi went on to restate his allegations in Parliament, urging that Guvamatanga be summoned to explain himself. However, he later withdrew the claims and issued a public apology.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.