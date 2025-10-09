Eritrea: Prime Minister Kamil Idris Leaves for Eritrea On an Official Visit

9 October 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, Oct. 9, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris left Thursday for the State of Eritrea on an official two-day visit, his first since assuming office.

The Prime Minister is heading a high-level delegation including, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism, Khalid Al-Ayesir and a number of advisers.

During the visit, Dr. Idris is to hold talks with President Isaias Afwerki and a number of Eritrean officials.

The Prime Minister was seen off at Port Sudan Airport by Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, Minister of Agriculture Prof. Ismat Gurashi, and several officials.

The visit reflects the deep-rooted and distinguished relations between Sudan and Eritrea, and Eritrea's steadfast support for Sudan's security and stability. It also provides an opportunity to discuss prospects for joint cooperation and to strengthen the long-standing bonds between the peoples of the two countries in all fields.

