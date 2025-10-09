Somalia: Somali Government Issues Warning Over Opposition Protest

9 October 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Somali government, led by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, has issued a stern warning against the planned opposition protest that was postponed again today. The demonstration, organized by opposition leaders critical of the government, was initially expected to take place in Mogadishu this week.

Speaking during a meeting with community elders and youth from the Digil and Mirifle clans, the Minister of Livestock, Forestry, and Range, Hassan Elaay, cautioned the public--especially young people--against participating in the rally. He warned that the protests could lead to unrest, property damage, or even loss of life.

"These gatherings can easily turn violent and harm our citizens or the country's stability," Minister Elaay said. "I strongly advise the public not to take part in any activities that may threaten peace or disrupt order."

Elaay urged youth to focus on maintaining security and to work closely with law enforcement agencies currently engaged in stabilizing the capital. He also emphasized the importance of voter registration, calling on citizens to obtain their voting cards ahead of the upcoming elections.

"Before anything else, registration is key," he added. "I appreciate those who have already registered. It is the first step to ensuring your right to vote."

The warning comes as the planned opposition protest was postponed for a second time following a meeting between representatives of the Federal Government, the Opposition Forum, and the Mediation Committee. The three sides reportedly agreed to delay the event and form a joint committee of four members to oversee the coordination and location of the eventual protest.

The opposition protests stem from growing anger over the government's demolition of public land and evictions in Mogadishu--issues that have sparked rising political tension between the Federal Government and opposition leaders.

While authorities insist the demolitions are part of efforts to reclaim public property, critics accuse the government of targeting poor and marginalized residents under the guise of urban development.

As of Thursday, no new date has been announced for the rescheduled opposition protest.

