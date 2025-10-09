Somalia: Opposition Protest Postponed Again in Mogadishu

The opposition protest planned for Thursday has once again been postponed following a new round of talks between representatives of the Federal Government of Somalia, the Opposition Forum, and the Mediation Committee, Caasimada Online has learned.

During the meeting, the sides agreed to form a joint four-member committee to coordinate the logistics and venue arrangements for the demonstration. It was also decided that heavy weapons will not be permitted within the city, and that all vehicles belonging to opposition leaders -- particularly technicals ("Abdi Bile") -- must be registered in advance.

The government was represented at the talks by senior security officials, including the Police Commissioner and NISA Director, while the opposition was represented by Abdirahman Abdishakur and Hassan Ali Khaire. Members of the mediation committee included MP Ugas Dhagay, Senator Dhagdheer, and MP Sabir Shuuriye.

Previously, mediation efforts led by traditional elders, notably the Imam and Ugas of the Mudullood clan, along with Hawiye lawmakers, resulted in the postponement of an earlier protest scheduled for September 27. The opposition then agreed to delay their plans, acknowledging the demonstration as a constitutional right that would be rescheduled within nine days.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, that too was later canceled.

Opposition leaders were once again persuaded to cooperate with government security forces to ensure the protest could take place peacefully and under state protection. The renewed understanding has helped defuse tensions in Mogadishu, where residents had feared the rally could turn violent.

Analysts say the government appears to have tactically outmaneuvered the opposition, de-escalating the situation while delaying any mass public demonstration led by opposition politicians.

The planned protest originally stemmed from growing anger over government-ordered demolitions and land reclamation projects in public areas, which have displaced dozens of families in the capital.

Tensions between the two sides deepened after a recent armed standoff between opposition guards and government forces at Warta Nabadda Police Station. The opposition claimed they had gone there to demand the release of detained civilians, while police accused them of trying to forcefully enter the facility with armed escorts.

The opposition has since reiterated that its postponed protest aims to denounce forced evictions and defend public property rights, insisting the demonstrations will continue once conditions are agreed upon.