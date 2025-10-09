South Africa: Amanjita's World Cup Dream Ends With 3-1 Loss to Colombia

9 October 2025
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Dylan Bettencourt
  • Colombia beat South Africa 3-1 in the U20 World Cup last-16, ending Amajita's impressive run after strong group stage wins.
  • Coach Raymond Mdaka praised his players, saying the experience will help build South Africa's next generation after their Afcon victory earlier this year.

South Africa's hopes of FIFA U20 World Cup glory came to an end on Wednesday night as Amajita lost 3-1 to Colombia in Chile.

The young South Africans showed energy and skill but could not match the sharp South Americans, who advanced to the quarter-finals to face Spain.

Amajita entered the game full of confidence after beating New Caledonia and the USA in the group stage, but Colombia took control early.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In just the seventh minute, Joel Morales punished a defensive error and fired past South African goalkeeper Fletcher Smythe-Lowe, who had starred in their Afcon win earlier this year.

Amajita tried to respond. Shakeel April went close with a shot over the bar, and Smythe-Lowe made several key saves to keep the team in the game. Mfundo Vilakazi also tested the keeper from distance.

In the second half, Siviwe Magidigidi was fouled in the box, earning South Africa a penalty. Vilakazi's first effort was saved, but after a retake, he converted to level the score.

Colombia hit back almost immediately. Neiser Villarreal curled in a brilliant strike before adding another on the counter-attack to seal the win.

Despite the loss, coach Raymond Mdaka praised his team's effort. "This experience will make our players stronger," he said.

Earlier this year, Amajita were crowned African champions, beating Morocco in the U20 Afcon final.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Scrolla. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.