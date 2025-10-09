South Africa: Amanjita's World Cup Dream Ends With 3-1 Loss to Colombia

Colombia beat South Africa 3-1 in the U20 World Cup last-16, ending Amajita's impressive run after strong group stage wins.

Coach Raymond Mdaka praised his players, saying the experience will help build South Africa's next generation after their Afcon victory earlier this year.

South Africa's hopes of FIFA U20 World Cup glory came to an end on Wednesday night as Amajita lost 3-1 to Colombia in Chile.

The young South Africans showed energy and skill but could not match the sharp South Americans, who advanced to the quarter-finals to face Spain.

Amajita entered the game full of confidence after beating New Caledonia and the USA in the group stage, but Colombia took control early.

In just the seventh minute, Joel Morales punished a defensive error and fired past South African goalkeeper Fletcher Smythe-Lowe, who had starred in their Afcon win earlier this year.

Amajita tried to respond. Shakeel April went close with a shot over the bar, and Smythe-Lowe made several key saves to keep the team in the game. Mfundo Vilakazi also tested the keeper from distance.

In the second half, Siviwe Magidigidi was fouled in the box, earning South Africa a penalty. Vilakazi's first effort was saved, but after a retake, he converted to level the score.

Colombia hit back almost immediately. Neiser Villarreal curled in a brilliant strike before adding another on the counter-attack to seal the win.

Despite the loss, coach Raymond Mdaka praised his team's effort. "This experience will make our players stronger," he said.

Earlier this year, Amajita were crowned African champions, beating Morocco in the U20 Afcon final.