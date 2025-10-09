Angolan Author Ana Paula Tavares Wins 2025 Camões Prize

Luanda — Angolan writer Ana Paula Tavares won the 2025 Camões Prize for Literature for "her fruitful and coherent trajectory of aesthetic creation and, in particular, her restoration of the dignity of poetry," the jury of this edition said in a statement released Wednesday.

The jury also emphasized that, "with the diction of her lyricism without evasive concessions and with the free commitments of chronicle and narrative fiction production, Ana Paula Tavares' work also gains a relevant anthropological dimension from a historical perspective."

Ana Paula Tavares became the third Angolan writer to win the Prize, after Pepetela in 1997 and Luanda Vieira in 2006. The latter, for "personal and intimate reasons," decided to decline the award.

The Camões Prize for Literature in Portuguese, established by the Governments of Portugal and Brazil, was first awarded in 1989 to Portuguese writer Miguel Torga.

The prize annually recognizes "a Portuguese-language author who, through the intrinsic value of his or her work, has contributed to the enrichment of the literary and cultural heritage of the common language."