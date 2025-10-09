Uganda: Museveni - Here Is Why I Am the Best Candidate for the President Job

President Museveni has said among the eight presidential candidates in the 2026 race, he is the best for the job.

"If you are honest and not envious, you know the economy of Uganda and recovery it got was because of NRM. The progress you can see is because of NRM .Everybody had failed to bring peace to Uganda, I could say for the last 500 years. Because of the ideology and historical contribution of the NRM, I don't see how the people would fail to see NRM is the right choice," Museveni said.

The president was responding to a question from a journalist during a media interaction with journalists from Lango sub-region at Baralegi State Lodge in Otuke district.

While Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu represents the National Unity Platform, the country's biggest opposition political party, Nandala Mafabi is standing on the Forum for Democratic Change flag, Mugisha Muntu for Alliance for National Transformation and Mubarak Munyagwa for the Common Man's Party, Frank Kabinga, Robert Kasibante and Joseph Mabirizi on the other side stand on the Revolutionary People's Party, National Peasants' Party and Conservative Party flags respectively.

However, Museveni said Uganda's story can be traced about 500 years back, noting that for the biggest part of this time, the country has not been at peace, save for the last 20 years of his government in power.

"We know what was happening before colonialism, during colonialism and after. It was bloodshed all the time but since 2006 when we defeated Kony and ADF and whole country is in peace," said Museveni who was speaking in Lango, one of the areas badly hit by the Kony war.

Development

The NRM presidential candidate also referenced development that has been achieved in the last 39 years, arguing that the current government had to begin from almost zero, as the economy had totally collapsed.

He traced Uganda's economic history from the colonial period, noting that his government has grown the economy from a paltry $3.9 billion in 1986 to the current $66 billion.

"We have worked on roads. There is electricity even in Baralegi here, Patong, Kalong, Abim but also health centres, unlike before. You can see that for yourself. Some of the roads need to be repaired because there has been lack of coordination in repairing them but will be sorted out."

Museveni underscored poverty alleviation programs that his NRM government has started, tracing this "war" to 1995 when Entandikwa was introduced, mentioning others like Bonna Bagaggawale, Operation Wealth Creation and NAADs among others.

" Many leaders haven't been clear on issue of wealth creation .The idea of everyone getting out of poverty is NRM ideology .When you see PDM and Entandika among others, are all due to our ideology of prosperity for all .None of the governments had ever tried that."

He however insisted that it is high time that all Ugandans participated in wealth creation, other than being spectators.

"The NRM is the only party which can ensure stability . Because of the ideology and historical contribution of the NRM, I don't see how the people would fail to see NRM is the right choice."