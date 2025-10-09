Zimbabwe: All Set for O, a-Level Exams

Mukudzei Chingwere — Herald Reporter

THE Zimbabwe School Examinations Council says it is all systems go for the upcoming public examinations, scheduled to start next week.

This year, Ordinary Level candidates will sit for Mathematics Paper 1 in the morning and English Paper 1 in the afternoon on Monday, while Advanced Level candidates will begin with History Paper 1 and Agriculture Engineering Paper 1.

Zimsec expressed confidence that the examinations will proceed as planned, maintaining the integrity and security of the requisite process.

Spokesperson Ms Nicky Dhlamini stated that the new system implemented to safeguard assessments had proven effective, with no incidents of exam paper leaks reported during the last two years.

The council has taken significant steps to enhance exam security, including annual reviews of their integrity systems.

Zimsec implored all stakeholders and the public to contribute to maintaining the integrity of the examinations, which is crucial for the benefit of both current and future candidates.

Practicals for the assessments began on 15 September. The council has reported a successful start to this phase and is optimistic that the positive momentum will carry through to the written examinations next week.

"Examinations start on Monday, 13 October 2025. Ordinary Levels will write Mathematics P1 in the morning and English P1 in the afternoon, while Advanced Level will start with History P1 and Agriculture Engineering P1," said Ms Dhlamini.

"The integrity systems of examinations are reviewed annually to ensure best practices and updated measures to secure the assessments. We continue to implore stakeholders and the nation at large to play a proactive role in protecting the integrity of examinations for the benefit of past, current, and future candidates," she added.

Zimsec said it remained committed to transparency and communication with the public.