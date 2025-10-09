Zimbabwe: Drone Technology to Enhance Cloud Seeding

Zvamaida Murwira — Government will introduce drone technology to complement the traditional use of aircraft cloud seeding technology as preparations for the 2025/2026 summer cropping season gather momentum.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, D Jenfan Muswere while delivering a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare yesterday.

"The Aircraft Cloud Seeding Systems, which Zimbabwe currently uses, has been selected as the most practical and effective in terms of flexibility, coverage and precise targeting for large-scale operations, making it ideal for comprehensive cloud seeding initiatives in Zimbabwe.

"These systems will be complemented by drone technology. A Whole-of-Government Approach has been adopted to ensure timely and efficient operations," said Dr Muswere.

Cloud seeding is a technique that increases rainfall in a target area, normally conducted from November up to end of March when conditions are suitable.

Also known as weather modification strategy, cloud seeding is meant to counterbalance the effects of climate change that have seen the country receiving normal to below normal rainfall and addresses the effects of El Niño-induced weather patterns affecting the agriculture sector through prolonged dry spells.

It is conducted through the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) and the Central Air Transport Services and is a process where chemicals are used to modify clouds struggling to produce rain.

Turning to the 2024/2025 summer crop marketing and the 2025 Winter Production Plan, Dr Muswere said as of 2nd October 2025, a total of 882 230 tonnes comprising of maize, soyabeans, sorghum, wheat and sunflower had been sold formally.

"This grain and oilseed intake is 387 percent above the intake recorded at the same time last year. The Grain Marketing Board's intake is 148.16 percent above last year's intake. The Strategic Grain Reserve currently holds 141 943 metric tonnes of grain in stock.

"As part of promoting value chain financing of production to ensure food and nutrition security, and in terms of standing policy since August 2020, millers are required to secure at least 40% of their raw material requirements through contracting farmers," said Dr Muswere.

He said a total of 28.7 million kilogrammes of cotton had been sold to six contractors since the cotton marketing season started on 24th July 2025.

"This reflects a 108% increase above the volume marketed at the same time last year. Similarly, as at 2nd October 2025, tobacco sales have reached a record 354.8 million kilogrammes, valued at US$1 178 458 265.

"Tobacco seed sales are 13% firmer compared to the same time in 2024, which augurs well for attaining the 2025/2026 production target of 360 million kilogrammes. The area planted to irrigated tobacco is 15 655 hectares, marking an 11.5% growth compared to the 14 046 hectares recorded during the same period of 2024," said Dr Muswere.

He said the Winter Cereals Plan has targeted 135 500 hectares comprising wheat 120 000 hectares barley 6 500 ha; and potatoes 9 000 ha, with estimated yields of 600 000 metric tonnes for wheat, and 39 000 tonnes and 243 000 tonnes for barley and potatoes, respectively.

"To date, 3 434 hectares of the 2025 winter crop of wheat has been harvested. Migratory pest control and surveillance continue across all provinces, and the Government reassures farmers that there is enough manpower, vehicles, sprayers and chemicals to respond to any outbreak."

Lands Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka, said farmers should practice agri-ecological tailoring where they produce crops suitable for their areas depending on rainfall patterns.

He said if they produce traditional grain, they would be able to swap with maize at the Grain Marketing Board.

Dr Masuka said under the swap arrangement, there was no more need to peg the price of traditional grain above that of maize.

"With this scenario, we have now moved to a situation where there is no longer need to incentivise production of traditional grains, but those that are in designated areas, lower rainfall should just produce traditional grains because that is the right thing to do. We will then create a swap arrangement so that they desist from producing crops that are unsuitable for their areas," he said.