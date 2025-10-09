Zimbabwe: Nees Gets Full Squad

The Warriors have finally gone full throttle in training after coach Michael Nees welcomed a full complement of players ahead of Friday's FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

After starting camp with only 11 players on Monday, the national team was at full strength yesterday as the overseas based contingent joined in.

Nees and his assistant Kaitano Tembo used the session to focus on tactics and strategy, as Zimbabwe push for a long overdue victory in what has been a frustrating qualifying campaign.

"We must be tactically disciplined in applying the right strategy," said Nees. "The players must apply the right strategy; very important will be the Wednesday sessions and of course the match day minus one session (tomorrow evening).

"By then we will have all the players in a proper state. These are two sessions where we can work on our strategy and our tactical aspects, and they will be very important. The rest will be also; it's very important in national team level that analyses and instructions are transferred by the players into actions."

The German mentor said time on the training ground is limited but crucial. "You cannot train a whole week with the full squad for a match; you have two sessions, you have the analyses and the theoretical sessions are equally important," he added.

The last to arrive in camp were Marshall Munetsi and Tawanda Chirewa from England, both joining the squad yesterday morning.

They joined a strong foreign based cast that includes defender Gerald Takwara (Al Ittihad Misurata, Libya), Munashe Garananga (FC Copenhagen, Denmark), Teenage Hadebe (USA), Jordan Zemura (Udinese, Italy), Brandon Galloway, captain Marvellous Nakamba, and Germany based Jonah Fabisch. Also present are Scotland based Tawanda Maswanhise and Tanzania's Prince Dube.

Unlike their opponents, who have already lost two players to injury and illness, Zimbabwe's camp had a clean bill of health by yesterday afternoon. Former skipper Knowledge Musona, among the early arrivals, believes the Warriors can stun Bafana Bafana in Durban.

"Everyone is in good mood, ready to fight for the team on Friday," said Musona. "After that we play again against Lesotho on Monday. So, I pray that the morale will remain as it is, hoping to get a good result for the nation.

"We encourage Zimbabweans here in South Africa, especially in Durban, to come in their numbers. I know it's our home game, but we are home away from home as we are playing South Africa here in South Africa.

"So, we need the support from start to finish. We also look forward to paying back this support by giving a good performance. Personally, I played in South Africa before and I did well. Many people know I played good football at Kaizer Chiefs, so I would want to replicate that kind of form when we play South Africa."