Zimbabwe: Mine Entra, Africonfex Start

The Mining, Engineering and Transport exhibition gets underway today at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition and Conference Smart City in Bulawayo

About 240 exhibitors have confirmed their participation at the event.

This year's edition of Mine Entra is running concurrently with the Africa Infrastructure and Built Environment Confex.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The exhibition will run until Friday, with several events planned in between, to give players in the mining and construction sector an opportunity to network, make synergies, and discuss key issues that affect their operations.

This year's edition is running under the theme: "Beyond Extraction: Sustaining the Future of Mining", while AfriConfex 2025 is being held under the theme: "Smart Moves: Powering Zimbabwe's Infrastructure Evolution".

In an update press briefing yesterday, organisers Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) Company chairperson Dr Busisa Moyo said most exhibitors arrived over the past three days and were working with their stand designers to put the final decorative and logistical touches to their stands across the exhibition grounds.

He said ZIECS would be open the whole night to allow exhibitors to do their final touches in preparation for the expo.

"The city of Bulawayo is in a peak state of preparedness with various stakeholders in the hospitality, transport, utility, and emergency services sector having assured us their readiness to welcome the influx of regional and international delegates," said Dr Moyo.

"The dual events have attracted significant participation, with 240 exhibitors expected to participate in the show.

"This figure includes 16 international direct exhibitors representing four countries, the People's Republic of China, India, South Africa, and the United Kingdom."

Dr Moyo said exhibitors span a diverse range of sectors essential to the mining value chain, including heavy and light equipment suppliers, engineering firms, and green technology providers, transport, logistics, and financial and support services.

He said the co-location of Mine Entra and Africonfex this year was a strategic move designed to amplify cross-sectoral engagement, recognising that the future of mining is inextricably linked to sustainable energy, robust infrastructure, and efficient logistics.

The expo will begin with the official opening of the AfriConfex, which Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona will headline, followed by the Mine Entra buyer's programme speed networking session

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Mining By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The highlight of the expos is the Mine Entra Conference and official opening on Thursday.

"The conference will commence with the Mining Industry Suppliers Forum spearheaded by the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe," said Dr Moyo. "After this forum, there will be a seminar on ESG and sustainability in the mining industry that will feature keynote speakers and panelists from the mining industry and associated industries.

"We expect President Mnangagwa to officially open the exhibition and conference, accompanied by the Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chidando."

The final day will focus on inclusivity and giving back, featuring Zimbabwe's Miners Federation's small to medium scale mining conference, which will emphasise sustainable practices and value chain integration for the artisanal sector.

The exhibition will close with the annual Mine Entra Charity Golf Challenge Tournament, with this year's proceeds earmarked to support individuals living with albinism, which will be done through the Albinism Connect initiative to acquire a mobile skin clinic, emphasising the industry's commitment to social stewardship.

Meanwhile, players in both the mining and construction sectors have applauded the expo's ability to bridge the gap between policymakers, potential investors, suppliers, and other critical stakeholders in the industry.