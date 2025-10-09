Zimbabwe: Kaindu's Faith Tested in Dynamos Survival Mission

Dynamos coach Kelvin Kaindu says faith remains his strongest weapon as the Harare giants battle to stay in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

The Zambian mentor, who is yet to lose a match since taking over the Glamour Boys, believes divine intervention and sheer hard work will help them escape the relegation trap.

"Our game against Ngezi Platinum Stars was another big consolation for us. It was a big point gained," Kaindu said from his home in Zambia yesterday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"I've just taken a few days off after arriving here, but what I can tell you is that there's still a big job at hand. Our last four games are crucial if we're to get out of relegation.

"After that, we can start talking about next season. We'll keep praying and praying."

DeMbare's weekend draw against defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars eased their relegation worries slightly. They now sit 15th on the table with 33 points, tied with Chicken Inn, Bikita Minerals, Triangle United and Manica Diamonds, all hovering dangerously above the drop zone.

Kwekwe United have already been condemned to Division One football. They anchor the standings with just 10 points from 30 matches.

At the other end, Scottland lead the race with 59 points, four clear of second placed Simba Bhora.

Scottland coach Tonderayi Ndiraya has made his team's ambitions clear.

"Now we can't hide our title intentions. We want to be champions. We'll take advantage of any slip up by Simba Bhora. They have a game in hand, and we'll keep monitoring them," he said.

Scottland boosted their charge with a 1-0 away win over Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium last Friday. Third-placed MWOS edged GreenFuel 1-0 to move to 55 points, while Ngezi Platinum Stars remain fourth with 51.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Week 30 Results:

Dynamos 1-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars, FC Platinum 0-0 Yadah Stars, Manica Diamonds 0-0 Triangle United, MWOS 1-0 GreenFuel, Simba Bhora 0-1 CAPS United, TelOne 3-1 Kwekwe United, ZPC Kariba 2-2 Bikita Minerals, Chicken Inn 0-1 Scottland FC, Herentals College 0-0 Highlanders -- @FungaiMuderere