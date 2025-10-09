Zimbabwe: Warriors Step-Up Act

Eddie Chikamhi — After a somewhat slow start to his training camp, Warriors coach Michael Nees was a relieved man yesterday as the bulk of his high-profile players turned up, boosting Zimbabwe's preparations for the 2026 World Cup qualifying showdown against South Africa on Friday night.

The Group C encounter for which the Warriors will be the home team is for 6pm at Moses Mabhida in Durban.

Nees had started with only 11 players on Monday before the majority of the overseas-based players joined them for yesterday's drills, which were more intense and of a tactical nature.

Nees and his new assistant Kaitano Tembo are not leaving anything to chance as Zimbabwe seek to get their first win of what has been a disappointing campaign, which concludes on Monday when they face Lesotho in Polokwane.

The German coach is keen to register his first win in these qualifiers but is also aware of the strength of their opponents.

"We must be tactically disciplined in applying the right strategy," said Nees.

"The players must apply the right strategy; very important will be the Wednesday sessions and of course the match day minus one session (tomorrow evening).

"By then we will have all the players in a proper state. These are two sessions where we can work on our strategy and our tactical aspects, and they will be very important.

"The rest will be also; it's very important at national team level that analyses and instructions are transferred by the players into actions.

"You cannot train a whole week with the full squad for a match; you have two sessions, you have the analyses and the theoretical sessions are equally important."

The Wolverhampton Wanderers duo of Warriors vice-captain Marshall Munetsi and Tawanda Chirewa were the last to report for camp yesterday morning.

Among the foreign contingent that started training with the team yesterday include defender Gerald Takwara, who plays for Libyan side Al Ittihad Misurata SC; Munashe Garananga of FC Copenhagen in the Danish top-flight, US-based Teenage Hadebe, Jordan Zemura of Italian side Udinese Calcio and UK-based players Brandon Galloway, captain Marvellous Nakamba, Munetsi and Chirewa.

Also in camp is Jonah Fabisch, who plays in Germany, Scotland-based Tawanda Maswanhise and Prince Dube of Tanzania's Young Africans SC.

Unlike their opponents who have been forced to make two changes to their squad because of injury and health reasons, Zimbabwe had maintained a clean bill by yesterday afternoon.

Former captain Knowledge Musona, who was among the early birds, believes the Warriors could upset Bafana Bafana, who are among the top teams gunning for a World Cup ticket.

"Everyone is in good mood, ready to fight for the team on Friday," said Musona.

"After that we play again against Lesotho on Monday. So, I pray that the morale will remain as it is, hoping to get a good result for the nation.

"We encourage Zimbabweans here in South Africa, especially in Durban, to come in their numbers. I know it's our home game but we are home away from home as we are playing South Africa here in South Africa.

"So, we need the support from start to finish. We also look forward to paying back this support by giving a good performance."

He spoke about his experience of playing in the South African top-flight during which he endeared himself with the Kaizer Chiefs fans.

"Personally, I played in South Africa before and I did well.

"Many people know I played good football at Kaizer Chiefs, so I would want to replicate that kind of form when we play South Africa," said Musona.

However, Zimbabwe anchor Group C with four points, having gone on a win-less run after eight games.

South Africa dropped the log standings after the FIFA Disciplinary Committee ordered Bafana Bafana to forfeit the qualifier against Lesotho on a 0-3 scoreline.

SAFA were found guilty of fielding an ineligible player, Tebogo Mokoena in their 2-0 win over Lesotho.

Mokoena was on a yellow card suspension, having been previously booked against Benin in 2023 and Zimbabwe last year. The ruling demoted South Africa to second place in Group C, equal on 14 points with Benin but with an inferior goal difference.

Nigeria and Rwanda are also within touching distance with 11 points apiece.

South Africa are likely to go into the last two games against Zimbabwe and Rwanda with added pressure to boost their chances for automatic qualification.

Broos brimming with confidence

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos is brimming with belief as South Africa gear up for a decisive double-header in their FIFA World Cup football qualifying campaign. With two crucial fixtures remaining, Broos insists his squad have earned the right to dream big.

"We deserve to go to the FIFA World Cup," declared Broos, as the national team assembled in Johannesburg on Monday morning.

The squad is preparing for their away qualifier against Zimbabwe, set for this Friday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

They'll conclude their campaign against Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga on Tuesday, October 14. Both matches kick off at 6pm.

"There are no doubts, there have never been any doubts from my side, and I will try to transfer this to the players at a meeting we will have on Tuesday," Broos affirmed.

"I believe in this group, and I am sure that they will do everything in their power to win that game on Friday (against Zimbabwe). Why should we doubt ourselves now after our performances in the qualifiers? If there is a team that deserves to go to the World Cup, it is South Africa."

Squad adjustments were made on Monday, with Relebohile Mofokeng ruled out due to injury.

Mduduzi Shabalala was called up as his replacement and joined training in the afternoon. Lyle Foster and Sphephelo Sithole are the only players yet to report for duty; they were expected to arrive yesterday.

The team will remain in Johannesburg until tomorrow before flying to Durban for the Zimbabwe clash.

They'll then head to Mbombela on Saturday to prepare for the final showdown against Rwanda -- a match that could seal their ticket to North America.

Meanwhile, Iqraam Rayners has been withdrawn from the Bafana Bafana camp due to medical reasons. He was released back to his club yesterday morning. Evidence Makgopa has been called up as his replacement.