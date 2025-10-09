Zimbabwe: Nakamba Rallies Troops

With their 2026 Fifa World Cup dream already over, Zimbabwe's Warriors now turn their focus to restoring national pride.

Captain Marvellous Nakamba has called for full commitment and character as they prepare for their final qualifiers.

The Warriors face a testing double-header, a derby clash against South Africa before taking on Lesotho, with both fixtures carrying emotional and reputational weight despite their position at the bottom of Group C.

Zimbabwe have managed just four points from eight matches, but Nakamba insists the players still have everything to play for.

"We are focused on giving our best against South Africa. It's a derby, and it will be played like one, not as a dead rubber," said Nakamba.

The Aston Villa midfielder believes the historical rivalry with Bafana Bafana gives the contest an edge that standings can't erase.

"For South Africa, they need maximum points to get their campaign back on track, so we expect them to come all guns out at us. But we'll stay composed and fight to our best abilities. The history in this fixture alone pushes us to bring our A-game."

With the nation watching, Nakamba says the Warriors are determined to end the campaign with dignity.

"There's a lot at stake for us," he said. "We want to collect more points and give our fans something to smile about. If we can win our last two games, we'll avoid finishing at the bottom."

He added that the upcoming matches are also vital in preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this year.

"We might have failed to qualify for the World Cup, but as players, we know there's still a chance to make history in December. We're polishing our act, and that's what we need to make an impact and earn the respect we deserve on the continent."