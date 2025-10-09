Zimbabwe: ZRU Interim Management Committee Unveils Rugby Reform Roadmap

The newly appointed Zimbabwe Rugby union (ZRU) Interim Management Committee (IMC) has unveiled eight key milestones that will guide the Union's reform journey from October 2025 through to the 2027 Rugby World Cup cycle.

Appointed by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), the IMC has mapped out a detailed roadmap aimed at restoring governance credibility, strengthening rugby structures, and positioning Zimbabwe rugby for long-term stability and growth.

The committee's transitional mandate is anchored on four outcomes: ensuring the ZRU's financial sustainability, creating a governance framework that promotes competitiveness and accountability, conducting democratic elections under a reformed constitution, and overseeing the Sables' successful return to the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

To achieve this, the IMC outlined eight milestones.

The first, scheduled for this month, involves submitting Zimbabwe's Performance Case to World Rugby, to secure performance level funding and technical support. The second, in November, focuses on completing the FY2024 audit and introducing annual statutory audits to reinforce transparency.

From December through March 2026, the IMC will implement stabilisation measures that strengthen financial controls, compliance systems, procurement processes and HR frameworks.

The fourth milestone, set for the second quarter of 2026, will involve nationwide consultations to shape constitutional reform. By the fourth quarter of 2026, the fifth milestone, drafting and adopting a new ZRU Constitution, will be finalised at an Extraordinary General Meeting.

Elections for a new ZRU board under the reformed constitution form the sixth milestone, scheduled for 2027.

Between 2025 and 2027, the seventh milestone focuses on building high-performance systems, appointing technical leaders, revitalising local competitions, improving player welfare, and creating structured development pathways.

The final milestone will be the Sables' participation at the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia, marking their first appearance in over three decades and symbolising the success of the reform process.

The IMC was formed to realign the ZRU with the standards of the SRC, Rugby Africa and World Rugby. It has emphasised that its role is transitional and that no member will be eligible to contest the upcoming elections once reforms are complete.

While acknowledging the shortcomings of past structures, the IMC recognised the dedication of individuals who have kept the sport alive through difficult years.

It also clarified that World Rugby funding is performance-based, not guaranteed by qualification. Strong governance, administration, and results determine support levels, making Zimbabwe's upcoming Performance Case submission crucial.

Despite administrative challenges, Zimbabwean rugby has shown resilience by winning back-to-back Rugby Africa Trophy titles, securing World Cup qualification after 34 years. This success, the IMC noted, came from the collective effort of players, coaches, staff and the Sables Trust, not from the system's strength.

The committee also praised the efforts of clubs, schools, and volunteers who have kept the game alive at the grassroots level.

"Our players are at the heart of the sport. Their welfare is key and will be central in all our efforts," said the IMC in a statement. "Reform cannot succeed in isolation, so we call on all stakeholders, past and present office bearers, institutions, and supporters, to contribute to this renewal process.

Engagements will be undertaken to ensure that all views are heard. Only through collaboration can Zimbabwean rugby reclaim its rightful place on the African and global stage." -- @brandon_malvin