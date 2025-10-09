Zimbabwe: Solar Scheme for Rural Areas On the Cards

GOVERNMENT will soon launch the Presidential Solarisation Programme for the electrification of rural households, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told the National Assembly yesterday.

He said this during the House's Question and Answer Session on what Government was doing to improve electricity generation.

"In the coming few weeks, we will be launching the Presidential Solarisation Scheme for rural households and once the roll-out starts, we expect every rural household to be electrified within two or so years," he said.

"This is all part of the good work being done by President Mnangagwa."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The launch will follow a similar programme for urban areas launched in Glen View, Harare, last year.

That scheme involves renting and installation of solar panels on rooftops of households for free, while electricity generated is fed into the national grid.

Minister Ziyambi also said Government had initiated various projects since 2017 to increase electricity generation capacity, including the construction of Hwange Units 7 and 8, which have added about 600MW to the national grid.

"We are also licencing independent power producers (IPP).

"The Ministry of Energy and Power Development is currently compiling statistics on how many IPPs have been licenced and their production capacity," said Minister Ziyambi.

Meanwhile, Minister Ziyambi said Treasury has released US$5 million towards payment of farmers who delivered grain to the Grain Marketing Board.

"The Minister of Finance informed Cabinet yesterday (on Tuesday) that they had released US$5 million for payment of farmers who have delivered grain to the GMB so, we expect that in the coming week or so, the payments for the farmers would be completed," he said.