Liberia: Supreme Court Justice Declines Koffa Writ, Capitol Arson Trial to Resume

Supreme Court Chambers Justice Jamesetta Howard Wolokolie has declined to issue an alternative writ sought by former House Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa and other defendants in the high-profile Capitol Building arson case, clearing the way for the trial to proceed in Criminal Court 'A'.

The decision, handed down Oct. 8, 2025, was communicated in a brief order stating:

"By directive of Her Honor, Justice presiding in Chambers, Jamesetta Howard Wolokolie, [the Court] hereby declines to issue the alternative writ prayed for."

The mandate was forwarded to Criminal Court 'A' at the Temple of Justice, instructing it to continue hearing the case "in keeping with law."

Background: Defense Sought Supreme Court Review

The ruling came less than 24 hours after the defense team had moved to suppress key evidence in the arson trial and, after losing in the lower court, petitioned the Supreme Court for a writ of certiorari.

That petition--aimed at overturning a decision by Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie of Criminal Court A--triggered an earlier stay order from Justice Wolokolie that temporarily halted all proceedings in the trial of Koffa, three lawmakers and seven other defendants.

The stay froze the case until a scheduled Oct. 2 conference at the high court, according to a communication signed by Supreme Court Clerk Cllr. Sam Mamalu.

Arson Case Under Heavy Scrutiny

The defense has argued that Judge Willie erred in admitting contested prosecution evidence and sought the Supreme Court's intervention, citing procedural and constitutional concerns.

The Capitol Building arson case has drawn intense national attention because of the stature of the accused, including former Speaker Cllr. Jonathan Fonati Koffa, and the political sensitivities surrounding the alleged incident.

With Justice Wolokolie's decision to decline the writ, Criminal Court A is now authorized to resume full proceedings. The development adds yet another twist to a closely watched prosecution that continues to test the country's judicial and political landscape.