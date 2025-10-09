Southern Africa: UNSC Seat Bid - SADC Confident of Zim Victory

Wallace Ruzvidzo — SADC is confident Zimbabwe's campaign for a non-permanent representation seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2027-2028 term will win the required two thirds support in a secret ballot in the General Assembly.

Responding to The Herald yesterday, SADC Head of Communications and Public Relations Ms Barbara Lopi said the regional bloc had endorsed several member states' candidatures for posts in international organisations, including Zimbabwe's bid for the UNSC seat.

Zimbabwe's campaign is running under the theme: "Advancing 21st Century solutions for global peace and security through multilateralism".

"At the SADC Summit held in August 2025, several candidatures from SADC member states were endorsed for positions in international organisations, including Zimbabwe's candidature for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

"The summit urged all member states to support candidates from the region. SADC is, therefore, confident in Zimbabwe's campaign and remains committed to regional solidarity in international representation," she said.

President Mnangagwa launched Zimbabwe's campaign last month in Harare, with Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira launching it on the global stage on behalf of the President in New York during the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly recently.

Zimbabwe has secured the backing of all 54 African Union member states, alongside 80 other countries, through reciprocal support arrangements.

These arrangements involve countries pledging to back each other's bids for positions in international organisations, effectively trading votes to strengthen their chances of success.

The decisive vote will be held in June 2026 in New York when all 193 UN member states will cast ballots.

Candidates are required to obtain a two-thirds majority of the votes cast, at least 128, in a secret ballot, even if they are running unopposed.

No country has a veto in this election process. Generally the 10 non-permanent seats are distributed by continent, so allowing regional and continental blocs to make commitments to support each other's candidates, hence the importance of Zimbabwe having SADC and AU support.

If successful, Zimbabwe will serve on the UNSC from 2027 to 2028, marking its third tenure on the organ, which is responsible for maintaining international peace and security.

The country previously held non-permanent seats in 1983-1984 and in 1991-1992.

During the General Assembly meeting, Prof Murwira engaged counterparts from across the globe, including officials from Venezuela, the Philippines, Nicaragua, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, who all pledged support for Zimbabwe's campaign.

On the forthcoming SADC Anti-Sanctions Day, the Secretariat's Head of Communications said the regional bloc would issue a statement in due course, as is tradition.

"As is customary, SADC will issue an official statement, and we would prefer not to pre-empt any matters that will be addressed therein," said Ms Lopi.