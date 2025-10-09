Zimbabwe: Govt Mobilises 16 000 Tractors

Rutendo Nyeve — ZIMBABWE is priming itself for a potentially record-breaking harvest as the Government mobilises 16 000 tractors to accelerate land preparation ahead of the summer cropping season.

The large-scale mechanisation effort, which forms part of the country's broader agricultural transformation agenda, is expected to ensure that vast tracts of land are tilled before the onset of the rains, allowing farmers to plant on time and maximise yields.

The Meteorological Services Department forecast a delayed start to the rainy season due to climate change, with rains expected in November; increasing to above normal levels in December and January before tailing off in March.

In an interview on the sidelines of the 4th African Plant Breeders Association conference in Victoria Falls, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said Cabinet had already approved the 2025-2026 summer cropping plan, which aims to produce a surplus 33 percent above the nation's annual cereal requirement, more than three times the normal 10 percent surplus.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Cabinet approved the 2025-2026 summer plan. We aim to ensure that we produce 33 percent above our annual cereal requirement, exceeding the 10 percent policy target," he said.

Dr Masuka said the mobilisation of tractors complements ongoing progress in the Pfumvudza/Intwasa conservation agriculture programme, which remains a cornerstone of household food security.

"We want to do one million hectares under Pfumvudza/Intwasa, of which 200 000 hectares will be maize. We have already established more than 5 million Pfumvudza plots compared to 3,4 million this time last year, which shows significant progress, ensuring that we have household food security," he said.

The Second Republic continues to champion the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, which plays a pivotal role in enhancing food security through climate-smart agriculture and efficient land utilisation.

Zimbabwe is accelerating the adoption of climate-resilient agricultural practices, with the Government targeting 100 percent uptake of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa model to boost yields and ensure long-term sustainable food security. This would bring all smallholder farmers into the programme to meet household food requirements and produce ever larger surpluses for sale.

Dr Masuka said this year's agricultural strategy is rooted in agro-ecological tailoring, ensuring that each region grows crops suited to its rainfall and soil conditions.

"We are aligning crops to the agro-ecological zones - traditional grains in regions 3, 4, and 5 - while expanding maize and soya in high-rainfall areas," he said.

To mitigate the effects of climate vagaries, the Government is simultaneously expanding the country's irrigation footprint, which now stands at 123 000 hectares, with an additional 100 000 hectares being developed for summer cereals under the National Irrigation Rehabilitation Programme.

"We are making steady progress and expect 275 000 hectares under irrigation soon. That must be complemented by additional land preparation, and for that we have mobilised 16 000 tractors," said Dr Masuka.

In addition, the Government has begun moving seed and fertiliser to Grain Marketing Board depots across the country to ensure early distribution under the Presidential Input Scheme.

"We are also mobilising inputs for the Presidential Input Scheme. In fact, we have started moving the seed now. We have started moving fertiliser to the GMB depots. Any distribution should start in the coming week," said the minister.

The tractor mobilisation and early input delivery have been met with widespread optimism from farmers, who are buoyed by forecasts of normal to above-normal rainfall.

Zimbabwe Farmers Union (ZFU) secretary-general, Mr Paul Zakariya, said the positive climate outlook has reignited enthusiasm among producers.

"We are happy with the favourable rainfall predictions. Farmers are already preparing their land and procuring inputs. With 16 000 tractors available, land preparation will be in full swing," he said.

Mr Zakariya also noted that Government support in mechanisation has expanded beyond land preparation.

"Mechanisation now covers combine harvesters for crops like wheat and soya beans, which is critical as we transition between seasons," he said..

Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union (ZCFU) vice president, Mr Winston Babbage, confirmed that tractors are readily accessible from various suppliers, including the Land Bank and Rural Infrastructure Development Agency (Rida).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Transport Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The machinery is available, and farmers are already in the fields preparing under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme," he said.

Climate-proofing the agricultural sector forms part of broader strategies, including the expansion of irrigation farming, aimed at protecting citizens from the increasing threats of climate change-induced food insecurity and malnutrition.

Pfumvudza/Intwasa is a holistic farming model that shifts away from traditional rain-fed, large-scale ploughing to a more precise, intensive and conservation-based approach.

The model has been widely credited with helping Zimbabwe avert food shortages during recent droughts and remains a cornerstone of the country's national food security strategy.

The Government has segregated maize production targets into various programmes, including Pfumvudza/Intwasa, National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme (NEAPs), Food Crop Contractors Association, self-financed farmers and Agricultural Rural Development Authority (Arda) scheme, targeting a total of 1,8 million hectares. Inputs, including fertiliser and seeds, are available under collateral management.