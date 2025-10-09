Mauritius: Caring for Our Planet

analysis

All living things - plants, animals, and humans - are connected through a system that sustains life. Caring for these living beings means protecting the environment, which provides us with essentials such as food, shelter, and clean air. However, harmful actions like deforestation destroy habitats and threaten this vital balance. The choices we make every day affect the health of all living things and remind us of our responsibility to care for nature.

Why should we care for plants?

Plants are essential for life on Earth. They provide oxygen to breathe, food to eat, and raw materials like wood and cotton for furniture and clothing. Many medicines also come from plants. Additionally, plants help protect the soil, attract rainfall, and offer shelter to countless animal species. By taking care of plants, we are also taking care of ourselves, other living beings, and the planet as a whole.

What will happen if we stop caring for plants?

If we neglect plants, the natural balance will be disrupted. Plants act as the "lungs of the Earth" by producing oxygen and filtering out toxins. Without them, air quality would worsen, making breathing more difficult. Animals would lose their homes and food sources, leading to the extinction of many species. Humans would also suffer due to a lack of fruits, vegetables, medicines, and raw materials. Without plant roots to anchor the soil, erosion, floods, droughts, and even desertification could occur. In the long run, the planet would become unhealthy and life for both humans and animals would be at serious risk.

Why should we care for animals?

Animals play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of nature. They help plants grow by spreading seeds and pollinating flowers, control pests, and provide humans with food, clothing, and medicine. When we protect animal habitats - such as forests, rivers, and oceans - we also preserve biodiversity. Showing kindness to animals reflects our sense of responsibility and compassion. Healthy animal populations help keep the environment balanced, benefiting all life on Earth.

∎ The mentors Mrs. Catherine Vyapury & Mr. Dilchand Pem.

What will happen if we stop caring for animals?

If we fail to protect animals, ecosystems will become unbalanced. Animals may lose their habitats, face food shortages, and become endangered or extinct. This would disrupt processes like pollination and seed dispersal, leading to fewer plants and a rise in pests. Humans would feel the impact too, with reduced food sources and a less stable environment. Without animals, many ecosystems could collapse, making the Earth less safe and less healthy for all living beings.

Actions we can take to care for plants and animals:

· Protect natural habitats - Preserve forests, rivers, and wetlands, which are essential homes for plants and animals.

· Plant trees and gardens - Trees, flowers, and vegetables provide food and shelter for wildlife.

· Care for animals - Feed pets properly, give them clean water, and provide safe shelter. Respect wild animals and avoid harming their habitats.

· Reduce pollution - Recycle, reduce plastic use, reuse materials, and avoid littering.

· Save water and energy - Conserve resources to create a healthier environment for all.

· Support conservation programs - Join or support organizations that protect endangered species and restore habitats.

· Be responsible consumers - Choose sustainable products and ecofriendly options like organic food and recyclable clothing.

· Educate others - Share knowledge about environmental protection with friends and family to inspire more action.

Impact of deforestation on living things

∎ The students (From l. to r.) Zia, Aadi, Shaurya, Yajur.

How does deforestation affect humans?

Deforestation - the removal of trees and forests - has many harmful effects on humans. Trees provide oxygen, clean the air, and prevent soil erosion. Without them, the air becomes polluted, and land erosion can cause floods and landslides, destroying homes and crops. Forests also help regulate the climate by absorbing carbon dioxide. When trees are removed, global warming worsens, leading to extreme weather like droughts, storms, and heatwaves. Forests also supply food, medicine, and materials such as wood and paper. Losing them affects both physical and mental health, as green spaces contribute to well-being and relaxation. Overall, deforestation damages the natural balance and makes life more difficult for people.

How does deforestation affect animals?

Forests are home to countless animals. When trees are cut down, animals lose their shelter, food sources, and safety. Many species are forced to migrate or face extinction. Deforestation also pushes animals closer to human settlements, increasing conflict and danger. Ecosystems become unbalanced when certain animals disappear or become too numerous. In the end, deforestation makes survival much harder for animals.

How does deforestation affect plants?

When forests are destroyed, many plants are lost along with them. Some require specific shade, soil, or moisture conditions found only in forests. Without these, they cannot survive and may go extinct. Soil becomes dry and infertile without trees, making it hard for new plants to grow. This reduces biodiversity and limits our access to resources like fruits, medicinal plants, and wood. The loss of plant life also affects animals and humans who depend on them.

Effects of our actions on living things

How do our actions affect all living beings?

Our daily choices have a powerful impact. Positive actions - like eating healthy, staying active, planting trees, and reducing waste - lead to cleaner air, fresher water, and improved quality of life. On the other hand, pollution, waste, and deforestation cause serious harm. They lead to illness, climate change, and the loss of wildlife, all of which upset the natural balance.

∎ Field Trip to Ile-aux-Aigrettes (Visiting nursery).

How do human activities affect animals?

When we protect forests and clean water sources, animals thrive in safe habitats with enough food. But harmful actions - like deforestation, pollution, and poaching - cause animal displacement, sickness, and extinction. By reducing pollution and caring for nature, we help animals survive and flourish.

How do human activities affect plants?

Plants grow best when people care for the soil, reduce pollution, and protect forests. But excessive tree cutting, pollution, and harmful chemicals make it hard for plants to survive. This leads to a chain reaction that affects both animals and humans who rely on plants for food, oxygen, and shelter. Our choices about nature and pollution have a direct impact on plant survival.

How do our actions affect all living things, including humans?

Every action we take impacts the entire ecosystem. When we protect nature and reduce pollution, everyone benefits - people stay healthy, animals keep their homes, and plants continue to grow. However, if we destroy forests and pollute the environment, we harm all living things, including ourselves. Caring for Earth means caring for our future.

Conclusion

In conclusion, deforestation and pollution have devastating effects on plants, animals, and humans. Immediate action is necessary to protect our planet. Glaciers are melting, animals are losing their homes, and the balance of nature is under threat. By caring for plants and animals, reducing pollution, and making responsible choices, we can create a healthier planet and a brighter future. If you agree with us, take action. Together, we can make a real difference - before it's too late.

Done by: Zia Anseline-Rogbeer, Yajur Radhakissoon, Aadi Nuckchhed, and Shaurya Singhvi

Year 6 students - Clavis International Primary School Final Exhibition Project: Action Component