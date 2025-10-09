Zimbabwe: Women's League Hands Over 10 000 Road Runner Chicks to Manicaland

Lovemore Kadzura — THE Zanu PF Women's League has boosted the economic prospects of women in Manicaland Province by distributing 10 000 road runner chicks.

The initiative was led by the Secretary for Women Affairs Cde Mabel Chinomona, who is also Senate president.

Distribution of the chicks took place yesterday at the Chiwetu Training Centre in Makoni West Constituency, with selected women from all districts in the province receiving their share.

Cde Chinomona said the initiative aligns with Zanu PF and President Mnangagwa's commitment to economically empower women through transformative projects.

She encouraged beneficiaries to care for the chicks and consider expanding into large-scale chicken rearing.

"Today, we aim to dispel the notion that the Women's League and Young Women for ED are separate entities," said Cde Chinomona.

"We serve the same purpose of fostering economic development. We must embrace and train young women to take on leadership roles in the future.

"Young women should be patient, willing to learn and prepare for their time in leadership."

Cde Chinomona also announced the launch of a US$500 000 economic empowerment fund designed to support women across the country, ensuring that grassroots projects receive the attention they deserve.

"Gone are the days when empowerment funds only benefited the elite and urban dwellers. We aim to reach every corner of the country.

"The chicks we are distributing today should multiply and transform your lives.

"Every woman must be economically active," she added, highlighting the importance of women's participation in politics and the economy.

Makoni West Member of Parliament Dr Jenfan Muswere, who is also the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, expressed appreciation for the projects being implemented for women in Manicaland.

He announced that the nearly completed Chiwetu Training Centre will include a drug rehabilitation section.

"Women in Manicaland have fully embraced economic empowerment initiatives aligned with the Vision 2030 agenda.

"We can only achieve this vision if all citizens are economically active," said Dr Muswere.

He further detailed the training programmes being offered at the centre, which will equip youths and women with vital skills such as motor mechanics, carpentry, welding and garment making.

National chairperson for Young Women for Economic Development, Cde Tatenda Mavetera, who is also the Minister for Information Communication Technology and Courier Services, praised the Government's efforts to open opportunities for women in business and political leadership.

"We appreciate President Mnangagwa for creating avenues for young women to assume senior leadership roles.

"Many young women have been groomed by the Women's League and are now serving as Members of Parliament and Ministers," said Cde Mavetera, before donating 50 goats to women in Makoni West to kickstart goat rearing projects.

The event was attended by other dignitaries including Minister for Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Advocate Misheck Mugadza, Zanu PF Provincial Chairman Cde Tawanda Mukodza, other party officials and traditional leaders.

The Women's League also recognised successful women in projects such as poultry, market gardening and sewing, and presented them with tools like scotch carts, wheelbarrows, culverts and ploughs to help expand their operations.