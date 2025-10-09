Zimbabwe/South Africa: Khama Ready for Bafana

KHAMA Billiat will once again come under the spotlight in Warriors colours against Bafana Bafana in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier set for Durban tomorrow.

He may be past his best, but his achievements in South Africa, especially playing for Mamelodi Sundowns, before the move to giants Kaizer Chiefs, speaks volumes about how big a brand he is.

Now playing for ambitious Zimbabwe side, Scottland, Billiat has shown he still has something to offer.

And when Zimbabwe take on their rivals South Africa, who still have a chance to qualify for the World Cup, Khama along with Knowledge Musona are the seasoned players that could just give SA a nightmare.

What makes the clash interesting is that players like Musona brothers (Knowledge and Walter), Wolves star Marshall Munetsi, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Teenage Hadebe have all played in South Africa at one point or the other.

For Billiat, however, this is more than just rivalry, but a chance to help the team build better combinations ahead of the AFCON.

"The team chemistry is excellent. With most of the squad in camp, our main focus is gelling together in a very short amount of time, and so far, the progress is very positive," said Billiat.

"Our training sessions have been productive. We are concentrating on moving the ball and building our fitness, and I believe we are gradually getting to where we need to be. The players are ready, and with a few more days of preparation, we will be fully prepared.

"The team is coming together very well. We are training effectively, the combinations on the field look good, and our focus is now on maintaining that unity.

"We trust everyone here and are committed to executing the coach's game plan so we can be ready on match day.

"To all Zimbabweans here in South Africa and across the world, we want to express our sincere gratitude for your incredible support. You have been amazing, and we look forward to seeing everyone at the game. Please travel safely to come and support the nation."