Liberia: Boakai Calls On Liberians to Join Fight Against Drug Abuse

President Joseph Boakai has called on all Liberians to take active responsibility in combating drug abuse and trafficking, emphasizing that the crisis affects families, communities, and the nation at large.

Speaking on Tuesday at his Executive Mansion office during the turning over of 15 brand new Toyota Hilux pickups to the Liberian Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA), the Liberian leader stressed that the rise in drug abuse is not solely a governmental concern but a collective societal challenge.

He urged families, local leaders, and youth organizations to work together in creating awareness and implementing preventive measures to curb drug use.

"Community involvement is crucial in fostering a culture of resilience and support for those affected by addiction," President Boakai said.

The President also emphasized the need for stronger law enforcement and adequate resources for rehabilitation programs. While acknowledging ongoing efforts, he insisted that more must be done to ensure a safe and healthy environment for all Liberians.

In closing, President Boakai reaffirmed his commitment to tackling this pressing issue and called on citizens to unite for a drug-free Liberia.

"Let us all join hands in this fight. A drug-free Liberia is a safer, healthier, and more prosperous Liberia," he added.