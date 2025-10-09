Tunisia: President Kais Saied Orders Structural Reforms in Public Finances in Meeting With PM

Tunis, Oct. 9 — President Kais Saied stressed the need for structural reforms in public finances, emphasising the importance of focusing on the social dimension first and foremost.

This was during his meeting on Wednesday afternoon at Carthage Palace with Prime Minister Sara Zaafrani Zenzri.

The meeting addressed the draft Finance Law and the state budget for the coming year, according to a Presidency statement.

The President of the Republic pointed out that the legacy is heavy in many areas and requires accepting reforms in many sectors and facing challenges with new approaches and new thinking.

He added that the balance sheets are not just numbers and accounts in the abstract, but they must reflect balances that citizens can feel in their daily lives across all regions of the Republic.

The Head of State also underscored that Tunisia has chosen to rely on its own resources, paying off all its debts on time, and that the people have not benefited from the required support, while some are calling on the International Financial Commission (formed before Tunisia's independence) and inviting foreign intervention.

He also discussed the abnormal functioning of many public facilities, once again stressing that anyone who assumes responsibility must bear it fully and that deliberate misconduct, which often occurs, cannot continue.

The President of the Republic added that the administration, often described as deep has become a visible reality, with no field immune to powerful lobbies within state institutions.

He concluded by stressing that the Tunisian people have chosen the path of justice, freedom and the payment of the blood price for independence and liberation.

President Kais Saied emphasised that the future lies in the hands of young people, and that the path before them must be cleared as soon as possible so that they can contribute with all their enthusiasm, determination, and boundless generosity to building Tunisia as they envision it, a Tunisia of justice, freedom, and national dignity.

He added that these are not idle dreams like the idle dreams of the conspirators, but hopes that will be realised and expectations that will not be disappointed.