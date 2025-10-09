Zimbabwe: Coach Raised His Hand and Accidentally Made Contact With Me - - Ngezi Platinum Player Covers for Chiragwi After Sideline Slap

9 October 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)

Ngezi Platinum Stars forward McDonald Makuwe has defended his coach, Takesure Chiragwi, after the gaffer slapped him during a heated match against Dynamos on Saturday.

The incident, captured on camera, shows Makuwe attempting to calm Chiragwi, who was protesting a red card decision, before the coach struck him across the face.

The footage sparked outrage online, prompting Chiragwi to issue a public apology and resign as Warriors assistant coach.

Both the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe (FUZ) condemned the incident and requested detailed reports from the club.

In a statement, however, Makuwe downplayed the altercation, insisting that the contact was accidental.

"Coach had already received a red card, unfortunately. During this exchange, the Head Coach inadvertently raised his hand, and in doing so, he accidentally made contact with me.

"I want to emphasise that this incident did not cause me any physical harm, nor did it affect our relationship," Makuwe said.

The 24-year-old added that Chiragwi had since apologised.

"I see Coach Chiragwi as more than just a coach; he has been both a mentor and a father figure to me during my time at the club and even before that.

"Following the incident, Coach Chiragwi apologised to me in front of the players and Mr Musariri, the club Chairman," he added.

Chiragwi's conduct has drawn wider attention to discipline within the local league, coming barely a month after the PSL suspended Yadah FC board member Spencer Muvadi for one year after he was found guilty of assaulting the club's goalkeeper, Godknows Gurure, in August.

