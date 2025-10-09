Somalia: Political Tensions Rise Between Federal Government and Jubbaland After Failed Talks

Kismayo, Somalia, Oct 9, 2025 — Political tensions between Somalia's Federal Government and the Jubbaland regional administration led by Ahmed Mohamed Islam "Madobe" have once again escalated following the collapse of recent reconciliation talks held in the southern port city of Kismayo.

The high-level meeting between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Jubbaland leader Ahmed Madobe had raised hopes for a political breakthrough. However, sources familiar with the talks told Radio Shabelle that discussions ended in failure, with both sides remaining entrenched in their long-standing positions.

Jubbaland authorities are reportedly mobilising new regional forces aimed at challenging the presence of federal troops in areas claimed by the administration, particularly in Garbaharey, the capital of the Gedo region.

In response, the Federal Government is pushing forward with plans to establish a new local administration in Gedo -- a move seen as an attempt to diminish Madobe's political influence in the region. Several federal lawmakers and officials from Gedo have already expressed support for the plan, further inflaming political tensions.

Sources in Mogadishu say Villa Somalia views Jubbaland as a key obstacle to the implementation of critical federal government policies, while Jubbaland accuses the central government of interfering in its internal affairs.

While both sides have signaled the possibility of future dialogue, the current political atmosphere in Jubbaland remains volatile. Observers warn that without a durable resolution, the dispute risks spilling over into armed confrontation.

The growing rift presents yet another hurdle in Somalia's state-building process, as residents of the Gedo region continue to wait for lasting peace and political stability.