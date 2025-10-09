Kenya: Tribute to the Kenyan Mission and Allied Forces

For years, Haiti has endured one of the darkest chapters in its modern history. The 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse ushered in uncertainty, violence, and despair. Armed gangs expanded their grip on the capital, spreading terror, death, and displacement. Port-au-Prince now counts more than a million internally displaced people. Schools have shut their doors, markets have emptied, and streets have become war zones. The numbers tell an unbearable truth: thousands of lives lost, families torn apart, and a nation held hostage.

Amid this chaos, a decisive act of solidarity emerged. Under Kenya's bold leadership, the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission responded to Haiti's plea to the international community. Those who joined knew they were entering dangerous, complex terrain. Still, they came. Kenyan police officers--alongside allied forces--arrived not for glory, but out of conviction and humanity. Their task: support the Haitian National Police, protect civilians, and help restore stability in areas that had become ungovernable.

Despite overwhelming challenges--limited personnel, scarce logistics, and harsh conditions--these men and women stood firm. They secured the airport, protected vital sites, and supported joint operations. Most importantly, they sent a message to a people who felt forgotten: Haiti is not alone.

As the mission's mandate draws to an end, recognition is due. Kenya and its partners have shown exemplary courage. Some did not return. They leave mourning families and grieving comrades--but also an indelible mark on the memory of a grateful nation.

Their presence was an act of faith: in humanity, in justice, and in Haiti's ability to rise again. Not everything has been achieved, and peace is not yet secure, but their commitment opened a breach in the night--through which light, dignity, and hope may yet shine.

Haiti will not forget them.

Detox Ayiti pays tribute, on behalf of our national conscience, to this quiet bravery and boundless fraternity. May the sacrifice of these Kenyan officers, and all who served the Haitian cause, remain forever as a testimony of love and honour.

And may this recognition inspire us at home: Haiti's security will not come solely from outside support, but from unity, responsibility, and the collective courage of Haitians themselves.